21-year-old Waverly woman killed in single-vehicle accident in rural Sangamon County

A 21-year-old female driver was found dead in her vehicle in a branch of Lick Creek in rural Sangamon County Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The 2017 Chevrolet SUV was not fully submerged, according to Sheriff Jack Campbell .

A passerby made a 911 call about the single-vehicle accident near Waverly Road (County Road 15 West) and Maxwell Hall Road just west of Loami at 6:23 a.m. Sunday, Campbell said.

Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon said the woman was pronounced dead at 8:05 a.m.

The identity of the driver is pending notification of next of kin, Allmon said, though he indicated the woman is from Waverly.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt, according to a news release from Campbell. There were no other occupants of the vehicle located and none were believed to have been with her, Campbell said.

Campbell added that it appeared the driver left the roadway, overcorrected and went off the opposite side of the road through a barbed-wire fence and into the creek bed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Allmon said.

