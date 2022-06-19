Police release updates in the Des Moines apartment shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department have released updates in the investigation of an apartment complex shooting that happened Saturday evening.

The police department said the victims in the shooting are a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 16-year-old female. All victims are expected to make a full recovery and their names have not been released at this time.

Authorities say that the suspect arrived to the area on foot and fired multiple rounds in the parking lot. Officers believe the suspect was targeting one of the victims. In addition to those who were injured, multiple vehicles were also hit by bullets.

At least two lawfully armed individuals returned gunfire and have cooperated with investigators.

There have been no arrests and detectives are continuing to investigate.

