ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Police release updates in the Des Moines apartment shooting

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYExx_0gFkHExV00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department have released updates in the investigation of an apartment complex shooting that happened Saturday evening.

The police department said the victims in the shooting are a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 16-year-old female. All victims are expected to make a full recovery and their names have not been released at this time.

Des Moines apartment shooting leaves three injured

Authorities say that the suspect arrived to the area on foot and fired multiple rounds in the parking lot. Officers believe the suspect was targeting one of the victims. In addition to those who were injured, multiple vehicles were also hit by bullets.

At least two lawfully armed individuals returned gunfire and have cooperated with investigators.

There have been no arrests and detectives are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

14-year-old charged for firing gun at mall carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is now facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at a packed carnival in a mall parking lot last week in West Des Moines. The incident happened on June 15th outside Valley West Mall. Police say a group of juveniles were fighting inside […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Video proves self-defense in Hy-Vee shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, Des Moines police officers responded to an active shooter alert coming over dispatch; as reports came in of a gunshot at Hy-Vee on Euclid Avenue. Once police got to the store and controlled the scene, witness testimony and video camera footage would fill in the blanks of an altercation […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Guns & ammo seized, teen charged as adult in Fort Dodge investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two […]
FORT DODGE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Iowa#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies after southeast Des Moines crash with pickup truck

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received in a crash Tuesday night on Des Moines’ southeast side. The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at SE 14th Street and Virginia Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said evidence and witness statements indicate a […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shooting In Des Moines Grocery Store

(Des Moines, IA) – Two people were wounded and a third arrested after gunfire erupted in a Des Moines grocery store. Two women were involved Sunday morning in a spontaneous dispute inside the east side Hy-Vee. Police say surveillance video shows 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis of Des Moines “violently assaulted” the other woman without provocation. Police also say the victim was legally carrying a handgun and after being attacked, shot Francis once in the leg in self-defense. The bullet ricocheted, hitting another shopper. That shopper and Francis were taken to the hospital for treatment and Francis is charged with assault.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

4-Year-Old Iowa Girl Fatally Shot Herself, Dad Now Charged

*This story includes graphic details and may be difficult for some readers. Following the tragic death of a young Iowa girl, authorities have released details on what happened and charged the father in the case. On the morning of Monday, May 16 police in Ankeny, in central Iowa, were called...
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

West Des Moines PD Seek Suspects In Violent Convenience Store Robbery

(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are trying to identify two men accused of robbing a convenience store and pistol-whipping the clerk. Police say it happened Friday, June 10th at 1:30 a.m. at the Kum & Go at 5308 University Avenue. Witnesses describe one male as heavy set the other as skinny. Police say the suspects left in a dark red or maroon car.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Indianola man arrested for allegedly assaulting brother

An Indianola man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly assaulting his brother in West Des Moines. Nicholas David Bradshaw, 37, of 703 E. Euclid Ave., Indianola, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense possession of a controlled substance. The incident began about 8 p.m....
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny the site for traffic safety awareness project Friday

ANKENY, Iowa — Drivers will be under extra scrutiny Friday in Ankeny, so make sure you’re obeying all the rules of the road. The Ankeny Police Department is partnering with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governer’s Traffic Safety Bureau for a special enforcement project in the city. The main focus of […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

2 critically injured in separate Des Moines motorcycle crashes Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police in Des Moines are investigating two separate crashes that left motorcyclists in critical condition Sunday night. The first accident happened around 8:07 p.m. at the intersection of E. 12th Street and E. University Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The preliminary investigation into the […]
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Creston Police Issue Missing Person Alert

CRESTON, IA – Officers with the Creston Police Department have issued a missing persons alert for a 30-year old male last seen in the Creston area around June 12th. Garrett Ray Woodhull is described as 6 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and of American Indian ethnicity. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse describes Woodhull as having a physical or mental disability.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Police, Iowa DCI investigating Newton woman’s death

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – The death of a Newton woman is being investigated by police in Oskaloosa and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety said the investigation into 28-year-old Alison Cooper’s death began after she was brought to the Mahaska Health hospital and pronounced dead on June 18. […]
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines apartment shooting leaves three injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting at an apartment complex in Des Moines Saturday evening leaves three injured. The Des Moines Police Department received reports at 6:50 p.m. of a shooting at the Four Seasons Apartments in the 3000 block of Woodland Avenue. When officers arrived on scene they found one person with a gunshot […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Altoona Man Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Monday night at 10:57 p.m. Marion County Sheriffs’ Deputies was called to the 700 block of Orchard Street in Melcher-Dallas. 53-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, forced his way into the home using a pry bar and was armed with a .22 caliber rifle. Elmore made contact with the female who lived at the house and had a no-contact order against him. Elmore held the female against her will and had a standoff with law enforcement. Elmore was charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and, two counts of Child Endangerment an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
ALTOONA, IA
KCRG.com

Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of Alison Cooper of Newton. Cooper died on June 18th. Cooper was pronounced dead after being taken to Mahaska Health. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiners will conduct...
OSKALOOSA, IA
WHO 13

Shooter acted in self-defense in Des Moines grocery shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department said in a press release this afternoon that the shooter at the Euclid Hy-Vee acted in self-defense. The department says after speaking with witnesses and examining evidence, including store surveillance video, they have determined that the shooter acted in self-defense after being violently assaulted. The Des […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy