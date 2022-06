The sinkhole on southbound Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is going to take a lot longer to fix than first expected. The Maryland State Highway Administration’s Charlie Gischlar said it could take two weeks to get all lanes reopened, after replacing a damaged drainage pipe that caused the 20-by-30 foot sinkhole to open up June 15 in the far-right lane, north of the I-270 interchange.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO