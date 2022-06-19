ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Utica, IL

Fire Marshal ends investigation of Grand Bear Lodge blaze

 3 days ago

UTICA, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office recently concluded its investigation into a massive fire at Grand Bear Lodge on Memorial Day.

The investigation determined that the cause of the fire was accidental, and the likely cause was a charcoal grill left unattended on a porch. Seven cabins were destroyed in the blaze, each of them holding four privately-owned units for a total of 28 homes destroyed.

Cause of massive fire at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock in Utica still under investigation

The Utica Fire Department took the opportunity to remind the community to practice proper outdoor cooking and fire safety, especially with the 4th of July approaching.

whporadio.com

ILLINOIS STATE POLICE MAKES ARREST FOR RECKLESS DRIVING

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is warning of a growing trend involving large groups of motorist, which has become a problem in Kankakee and Iroquois county. Participants of these groups are damaging roadways, driving recklessly and intimidating the public. Law enforcement has received numerous complaints about these large groups loitering at various large parking lots and ISP, along with local law enforcement, is making arrests for these driving behaviors.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Downtown park renamed for native artist

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — He is called one of the greatest artists of our time–and now Preston Jackson is being honored in his hometown. The Decatur City Council voted to rename a downtown green space. They called it “Preston Jackson Park” in honor of the renowned artist. It is located on the west side of […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police K9 receiving protective vest

PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — A K9 assigned to the Illinois State Police’s 10th District will soon receive a bullet- and stab-proof vest thanks to a charitable donation. K9 Odin will receive the vest from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The same organization donated a vest to Neoga K9 Obi in December and Champaign K9 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois fireworks displays for 4th of July

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are several fireworks displays going on across central Illinois to celebrate the 4th of July. Here are a few of those displays. VERMILION COUNTY:Georgetown – July 1 at Georgetown FairgroundsRossville – July 4 at Christman ParkDanville Boat Club – July 2Hoopeston – July 9 at Hoopeston Soccer FieldsGao Grotto (Danville) […]
WCIA

Experts preparing for “flash drought”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Climatologist said we are in the early stages of a “Flash drought”. “I’ve driven around Champaign County, and I don’t know if I’ve seen an unwatered lawn that’s still green,” Trent Ford, state climatologist, said. That’s because of the dry weather and rising temperatures, and experts said you […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Summer water safety tips for children

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 18 children died by drowning last year. But, experts have plenty of water safety tips to prevent that from happening this summer. Crystal Lake Aquatic Center shift manager Alex Higgs said parents should always stay close to their kids, whether they’re swimming in […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Coroner: One dead after two vehicles crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAING COUNTY, (WAND)- A man from Saint Joseph, IL. was pronounced dead after a two vehicle crash on Thursday, per Champaign County Coroner. According to the coroner, Caleb A. Huls, 27, was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, at the scene of the crash located on County Road 2200 East near 1950 North, in Stanton Township, Champaign County, Illinois.
WCIA

From the Farm: Corn and heat

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Rolled corn leaves indicate the heat is taking a toll, says Illinois crop physiologist Connor Sible. “Stu, that is something a lot of people are seeing as they drive down the road and they see the corn rolling,” Sible said. “What we are seeing in our research trials, there are a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Bright Spot: June 20, 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. 5PM.
FACEBOOK
WIFR

Illinois State Police outline firearm restraining order protocol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last year, the Illinois General Assembly made a commitment to addressing gun violence through the passage of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. Now, a commission chaired by Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly, has been tasked with building the protocol for how law enforcement can implement these orders.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Live poultry shows canceled at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that both the junior and senior open live poultry shows at the Illinois State Fair have been cancelled as a result of bird flu. “The Department works year-round to promote biosecurity for all livestock producers,” said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOSA State Veterinarian. “With […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Asian carp gets a new name

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Wednesday brought with it a new name for the Asian carp, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The fish, which has a heavy presence in Midwestern bodies of water, now goes by Copi. “The name Copi refers to the ‘copious’ or abundant amount of these invasive, fresh fish that over-consume […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Brewery saves historic Illinois theater from demolition

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A local brewery saved Oregon’s historic theater from demolition. Ogle County Brewery bought the old theater, which they said was just months away from demolition discussions. The brewery will restore the building and expand its operations there. It will not only create more jobs, but will allow tours and have a […]
OREGON, IL
kezi.com

Dozens of dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill arrive in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon Humane Society staff and volunteers welcomed 42 dogs from a suspected puppy mill case in Modesto, California to their facility last week, according to a Facebook post. According to the post, the dogs are from a group of more than 150 dogs who were discovered living...
OREGON STATE
WCIA

WCIA

