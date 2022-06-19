ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

MT Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 391. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 391 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT. THE NATIONAL WEATHER...

www.kulr8.com

KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Localized minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana, including the. following counties, Glacier and Pondera. * WHEN...Until 600 AM MDT Tuesday.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KULR8

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern. Roosevelt and northeastern Richland Counties through 730 PM MDT... At 628 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11. miles northwest of Sidney, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of...
GLASGOW, MT
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 863 FPUS55 KMSO 220934. ...Flood watches and/or warnings have been issued for portions of. the zone forecast area. Please refer to the latest flood bulletin. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in. the mid 70s to lower 80s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in...
MISSOULA, MT
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma's electrical grid operator issues resource advisory due to heat

Oklahoma's electrical grid operator has issued a resource advisory due to higher than normal temperatures. The resource advisory will be in effect starting Tuesday, June 21, at 4:00 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24. The Southwest Power Pool's entire region covers 14 states, including Oklahoma. Resource...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Scattered Storms Today, Triple-Digit Heat Next Week

We’ll see partly cloudy skies, breezy winds and hot weather today. Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-to-upper 90’s with southerly winds gusting over 20 mph. It will be muggy this afternoon so it will “feel like” the 100’s across the state. I’m also...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Hemlock Poisoning On The Rise In Oklahoma

After a wet spring through April and May, June's heat has cranked up the growth of the plant that killed the father of western philosophy. Poison Hemlock, and cases of sickness from it, are on the rise in Oklahoma. From its home in Mediterranian Europe and North Africa, this poisonous...
LAWTON, OK
KULR8

Idaho to sell 'high-end' island in Payette Lake near McCall

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Tuesday voted to sell at auction a 14-acre “high-end” island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall. Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other members of the Idaho Land Board voted 5-0 to reaffirm a previous board decision to sell the island, potentially this fall.
IDAHO STATE
KULR8

White coat ceremony at Montana Family Medicine Residency

Billings, MT – The Montana Family Medicine Residency welcomed its largest-ever, first-year class of family physicians Wednesday with the traditional white coat ceremony. The nine new residents, all recent medical school graduates, will spend the next three years working in Billings under the guidance of highly experienced faculty physicians at RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. Based at the RiverStone Health, one of the first teaching health centers in the nation, the residency is a partnership between RiverStone Health and the two hospital organizations. All MFMR residents care for patients in the hospitals and in RiverStone Health Clinics.
BILLINGS, MT
Z94

This Oklahoma Mansion has a Haunting History!

Have you ever heard of the Grisso Mansion in Seminole, Oklahoma before? If you're into the paranormal and have been in the state a while, you've probably heard a thing or two about this place. It has a long and very active history of hauntings. The mansion was originally built back in 1928 by William Edward "Doc" Grisso.
LAWTON, OK

