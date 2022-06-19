ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, TN

Doug Hopson

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERWIN - Doug Hopson, age 72, Erwin, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on Saturday morning, June 18, 2022, while he was surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late Vestal C. and Edith McInturff...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Isabelle Crowder Jones

Isabelle Crowder Jones, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep following a brief illness at Johnson City Medical Center, Monday evening, June 20, 2022. Mrs. Jones was born on August 9, 1926, in Rosehill, VA to the late Reverend Issac Garfield Crowder and Maude Withrow Crowder. Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Unicoi Co. High School after which she furthered her education attending Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens, TN where she graduated in 1946 with an Associate of Arts Degree. During her time at Tennessee Wesleyan, her activities included the Christian Service Club, Y.M. -Y.W., Wesleyan Fellowship, member of the NOCATULA staff (yearbook) and member of ETA Upsilon Gamma Sorority. She was on the Tumbling team and played basketball in 1945 and captain of the team in 1946. She was voted Best Female Athlete in 1946. After graduating, she moved back to the Johnson City area. She worked for several years as a teller at First Federal Savings and Loan before becoming a staff assistant for the Sherrod Library at East Tennessee State University from where she retired. She married Jack Arnold Jones who was the love of her life in 1955. They lived in Johnson City, TN before returning to Unicoi in 1991to enjoy retirement on the golf course at Buffalo Valley.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 22

June 22, 1871: The Herald and Tribune reported, “One of our subscribers wants to know ‘the simplest and most effectual remedy for lice on cattle.’”. “We reply, hog’s lard, mixed with cayenne pepper or scotch snuff, well rubbed in, on the parts affected.”. The Herald and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mack Donald Cook

UNICOI - Mack Cook, age 97 of Unicoi, TN passed away on Friday June 17, 2022 at the Sacred Ground Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. He loved old cars, especially Fords. Before discovering his love for the building industry, Mack was in the sawmill business. Later he started Cook Brothers Building Company with his family. They all joked “he was the brains of the operation.” Mack was of the Apostolic Faith. He is remembered as a kind, loving, and very giving person.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan to hold delinquent tax sale in Kingsport on Wednesday

BLOUNTVILLE — About 100 pieces of real estate will go on the auction block Wednesday in a delinquent tax sale being held by Sullivan County. The minimum opening bids on the parcels range from $534 (for a lot in trailer park) to $21,845 for a home on Hawthorne Street in Kingsport. The latter is appraised by the county property assessor as having a market value of $54,400. Originally built in 1943, the 624-square-foot home is being auctioned due to unpaid taxes to the city of Kingsport and to Sullivan County for tax years 2013-2020.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Terry Ralph Shipley

GRAY - Terry Ralph Shipley, 73, of Gray passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at The Cranberry House in Newland, NC with his family by his side. He was a native of Washington County and was a son of the late Cecil and Mary Cross Shipley. Ralph helped everyone and was a hardworking man. He loved going to Church, singing in the choir and watching westerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Larry Raphael (twin brother), Cecil Lee (Doc), William (Dub), James and George Shipley; two sisters, Pauline Shipley Ward and Marie Lowe.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr.

Michael Stephen “Steve” Peters, Sr. passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 19 after a brief illness. He was born in Hampton, TN on July 11, 1941. He grew up in TN and Mishawaka, IN. He served as a morse code operator in the US Air Force from 1959 – 1965 and was stationed in Japan and Alaska.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Judy Belle O’Neal Reed

WATAUGA - Judy Belle O’Neal Reed, 66, Watauga, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Bristol, Virginia and was a daughter of the late Dan Joseph O’Neal and Helen Louise Whitaker O’Neal. Judy attended Piney Flats Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny O’Neal and two sisters, Sharon Jones and Peggy O’Neal.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone Dam Road to be paved June 27-June 30

Boone Dam Road is scheduled to be paved June 27-June 30, weather permitting. The Sullivan County Highway Department will pave the road that is located between Highway 75 and Minga Road. Human Resource Director Craig Ramey said that after the road is paved, it will be striped. Ramey also said...
BOONE, NC
Johnson City Press

Dana Milburn Kyte

FALL BRANCH - It is with sadness the family members of Dana Milburn Kyte, Fall Branch, TN, announce his passing at age 97 on June 16, 2022. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Fall Branch. Dana was a decorated veteran of...
FALL BRANCH, TN
Johnson City Press

Recovery Roundtable to be held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Local agencies are ready to offer support for community members who may be struggling with drug recovery. A recovery roundtable will be held on Friday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Preaching Christ Church, 707 E Sullivan St., Kingsport, for those in need of counseling, healthcare, treatment and more.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport City Schools hires new early childhood programs coordinator

KINGSPORT — Suzanne Lewis is the new coordinator of early childhood programs and Palmer Early Learning Center Principal, effective immediately. Lewis replaces Dr. Amy Doran, who retired from the position at the end of the 2021-22 school year, Kingsport City Schools announced Monday. Previously, Lewis has served as an...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Mayor Woodby discusses TBR funding for Workforce Development Complex

ELIZABETHTON — On Tuesday morning Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby followed up on her remarks about the state funding for the conversion of the county’s Workforce Development Center into a center for higher education. Woodby first discussed the funding with the Carter County Commission during its monthly meeting on Monday night.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Construction to temporarily close Tenn. Highway 93 on Wednesday

Motorists traveling on Tenn. Highway 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line should be aware of road construction work that will briefly halt traffic on Wednesday. Beginning at 2 p.m., the highway will be closed temporarily in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews perform blasting operations.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Carl S. Evans

Carl S. Evans departed this life Thursday June 16, 2022. A celebration of life service will be conducted Thursday June 23, 2022, at 1:30pm at Grace Temple Church Johnson City, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens Johnson City TN.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

JCPD investigates body found on railroad tracks in downtown Johnson City

The Johnson City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating a body discovered in downtown Johnson City at 8 p.m. Saturday. The body, determined to be female, was found on the railroad tracks along State of Franklin and Division Street. Information regarding the person's identity and the circumstances leading...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport to bake under a heat wave

Kingsport kicked off the first day of summer on Tuesday with a forecast of above-normal temperatures for the next several days. Wednesday's high temperature is expected to reach 97 degrees in Kingsport, followed by high temps of 93 on Thursday, 94 on Friday and 96 on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Fieldcrest set for annexation

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be voting on a resolution and ordinance Tuesday night to annex a proposed development that could bring in more than 1,000 residential units. Ken Weems, city planner, spoke to the board during its Monday night work session about the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Questions with Sophie Carter

Sophie Carter is a Science Hill graduate who just recently received the $500 Six Rivers Media/Johnson City Press Journalism Scholarship. She was the editor in chief for Science Hill’s student paper, the Hilltopper Herald, and plans to study journalism and anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Carter...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Martha Ann Taylor

JOHNSON CITY - Martha Ann Taylor, 72, Johnson City passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Abundant Christian Living. Martha was a lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late James Earl Metcalf and Louise Sartain Metcalf. Martha was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and sewing. She was the Metcalf family historian. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Marie Barnes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Payne's Johnson City journey involves healing, hope for future

Ethan Payne is working hard this summer, grinding away at-bats in the heat of the Appalachian League for the Johnson City Doughboys. He would much rather be in Omaha, Nebraska. Unfortunately, Payne and his University of Tennessee teammates didn’t make it to the College World Series, losing a tough best-of-three...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

