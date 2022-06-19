Picturing Evanston

The Evanston Fourth of July Association, in cooperation with the City of Evanston, will sponsor a parade along Central Street and fireworks along the lakefront, in addition to other traditional activities on Monday, July 4 as part of their annual 4th of July celebrations. This year’s theme is “Celebrating For...
We can breathe a little easier today and perhaps cool down, according to the National Weather Service forecast: it will NOT be 100 degrees today! Instead, we can expect a high of 83 with clear, sunny skies and a nice 10 miles-per-hour breeze. Yes, you can breathe again. Now, on to more local news.
Lee Street Beach sparkled earlier this week, amid rising temperatures and hordes of beach-goers. Evanston is looking greener than ever! Last week’s Glorious Garden Walk, hosted by the Garden Club of Evanston, put six local gardens on display, but no fear if you missed it. The Evanston Environmental Association is also hosting a garden walk this Sunday. Don’t forget to purchase your tickets!
Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, located at 303 Dodge Ave., hired the synagogue’s first openly gay Rabbi, Rachel Weiss, in 2016. At the time, hiring a woman as Senior Rabbi was momentous. JRC continues to be a daring and innovative congregation with a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion, fully welcoming and celebrating LGBTQIA+ community for decades.
When the film crew of The Big Payback, a documentary on reparations, started shooting the opening scenes in June of 2019 at Juneteenth hearings in Washington D.C., they didn’t yet know the documentary would center on Evanston. It was supposed to be a film similar to Ava DuVernay’s documentary...
Due to limited staffing, Greenwood Street Beach will be closed “until further notice,” Parks and Recreation Director Audrey Thompson told the RoundTable. Evanstonians can still spend time at the beach, but the water will be closed, she said. The city currently employs 74 lifeguards, a noticeable decrease from...
On Thursday, June 23 from 6:30 – 9 p.m., Central Street Evanston invites the community to a summer evening takeout picnic in the park. Order take out from one of the many Central Street restaurants, grab a picnic blanket, and come listen to indie darlings, The Oh Yeahs, under the lights in Independence Park.
All of a sudden the lake water doesn't seem all that cold. The Clark Street Beach on the last day before the start of summer. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
For the first official day of summer, people in Evanston seemed to be staying inside to escape the heat. The National Weather Service predicted hazardous weather temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit across Cook County and advised residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. The city encouraged residents...
The Evanston Police Department has completed its investigation into the discovery of three nooses tied in a tree in an area between Haven Middle School and Kingsley Elementary School on May 13, according to a press release from EPD sent out Wednesday afternoon. By analyzing cell phone videos, surveillance camera...
Good Sunday afternoon, Evanston. There are so many things to celebrate and talk about today, technology could not hold them all and things just blew up a bit today, which is why your RoundTable Weekend Newsletter was delayed a few hours. But all is now well, so here we go.
The City of Evanston is beginning a project to rehabilitate the large diameter sewer on Greenleaf Street from the North Shore Channel to Dewey Avenue. Scope of work: Rehabilitation of city sewer using the Cured-In-Place-Pipe (CIPP) lining process. Location: Greenleaf Street from the North Shore Channel to Dewey Avenue (view...
Water main construction on Sheridan Road will require a detour of southbound traffic beginning June 20 and continuing for the next two weeks. Southbound Sheridan Road will be closed between Lincoln and Noyes Streets. Southbound traffic will be detoured west onto Lincoln Street, south on Sherman Avenue and east on Noyes Street back to Sheridan Road.
Melba Ruth Graffius Swoyer, née Tenney, age 77, passed away at Evanston Hospital on Tuesday morning, June 14. Her husband, son and two stepdaughters were by her side. Melba was born in Little Rock, Ark., on June 3, 1945. Those who knew her best knew her life’s many rich stories – losing her own mom at the age of 1, her early years of being raised in an orphanage, attending Little Rock Central High School, nighttime stakeouts with her sister Shirley (a detective at the time), her many travel experiences around the globe (on which she always carried her own pillow), and how she earned an MBA (Lake Forest College) without an undergraduate college degree.
In Episode 13 of the Evanston Rules podcast, Fifth Ward City Council Member Bobby Burns shares how the various people in his life have made a difference. He mentions our very own Evanston Rules host Ron Whitmore, who was his kindergarten teacher as a character of influence. In our conversation,...
Evanston’s Housing and Community Development Committee unanimously recommended the City Council allocate $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a renovation of the Family Focus building on Dewey Avenue in the Fifth Ward. “I want to make this clear: Family Focus is the only social service...
A book tells a story with words, and a sketch or painting portrays a story with images. A comic book tells a story with words and images. Evanston’s Lucy Knisley (pronounced “nigh-slee”) creates comic books for which she writes the story, draws the images and colors the pages. She creates complete visual narratives ready for publishing.
