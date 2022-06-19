ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

ID WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 3 days ago

WFO POCATELLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, June 21, 2022. ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Big Wood River at Hailey affecting Blaine County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking...

www.kulr8.com

Herald-Journal

Human waste, trash and off-trail ATV use prompt closure of popular Idaho recreation land

Endowment trust land in southern Idaho closed last week because of land abuse, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release. The area covers 40 acres located four miles east of Rockland, between Malad and American Falls. The land faced danger of closing this time last year because of trash overflow, human waste and off-trail usage of all-terrain vehicles.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two From Twin Falls Injured in Blaine County Rollover

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people from Twin Falls were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Magic Reservoir late last week. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old male and 24-year-old male both of Twin Falls were rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center Thursday afternoon. The 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge Dakota, also of Twin Falls, refused medical treatment. The two injured had not been wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup went off the road, overcorrected and the pickup rolled three times just south of the East Magic Road on State Highway 75.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Driver Knocks Out Power For Over 1,000 Idaho Residents

You're all snuggled up at home on the couch. Your bowl of popcorn (extra butter of course) is piping hot, you've got your favorite drink full of ice, and you're about to start binging your favorite show when...darkness. You find yourself enveloped in nothing but pure, spooky darkness. The screen...
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday • The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. • “Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” will be shown at 5 and 7:30...
POCATELLO, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Has a New Most Expensive Home and It’s Too Extravagant for Words

Move over 105 Camas Road in Ketchum, there's a new most expensive home on the market and it's so lavish that it's almost impossible to put into words. Before June 17, the most expensive home for sale in Idaho was one of the homes (pictured below) belonging to the late Harry Rinker. Rinker, who passed away at the age of 100, had an incredible 80 year career in real estate development and investments, building homes, shopping centers and gas stations in the west.
KETCHUM, ID
ABC4

Missing Idaho teen may be in Utah: Police

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4) – Police are searching for an Idaho teen who has reportedly been missing since June 16. Halle “Snow” Smith, 16, is considered missing and endangered according to the Rexburg Police Department. Police are also searching for 19-year-old Joshua Benson, who Smith was last seen with. Benson is driving a signed stolen maroon […]
REXBURG, ID
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Pocatello, ID

In the state of Idaho, you'll find a mystical place called Pocatello. The largest city in Bannock County, Pocatello boasts a number of attractions that will serve all your travel needs and give you the experience of a lifetime. This city is a very calm, clean, and historic place with...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested for stalking for second time in a week

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested on June 14 for stalking a woman was again arrested three days later for the same crime against the same victim. According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to the home of a woman Friday who said Alexus Mojica, 25, had knocked on her door around 7:31 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Teen from Idaho Falls elected Governor of Girls State for the first time in nearly 20 years

IDAHO FALLS — A local teenager led Idaho Girls State as Governor during a week-long mock government and leadership program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Tessa Dalton, 17, of Idaho Falls, was elected Governor of Idaho Syringa Girls State in 2021 from among hundreds of high school students from across the state. Tessa led the 2022 Girls State event in person last week at Northwest Nazarene University, where she fulfilled her duties as the Idaho Girls State top executive.
eastidahonews.com

Deputy flown to hospital after fiery crash involving semi

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 11:48 a.m., on June 21, at the intersection of South 1700 East and East 2950 South in Gooding County. A 31-year-old man from Rupert was driving a 2013...
GOODING COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Sheriff's deputy airlifted to hospital after fiery collision with semi

A sheriff's deputy was airlifted to the hospital after a fiery crash involving a semi northwest of Twin Falls late Tuesday morning, Idaho State Police said. The 11:48 a.m. crash occurred in Gooding County when a 2013 Kenworth semi driven by a 31-year-old Rupert man was traveling northbound on 1700 East and appears to have failed to stop at the stop sign at 2950 South, colliding with the 34-year-old Gooding County sheriff's deputy's westbound 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, authorities said. ...
GOODING COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Teton House finds success at new location

Due to popular demand, the Teton House restaurant made a comeback this spring at a historic location in downtown Blackfoot and the reception has been everything that could have been hoped for. The Teton House reopened at 80 N. Broadway after some extensive remodeling work. The original location near Walmart...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Murder defendant indicted by grand jury

An Idaho Falls man who was arrested in March for shooting a man has been indicted by a grand jury. According to court records, the grand jury concluded there was probable cause to charge Jake Eilander, 37, with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Ulises Rangel, 44. The indictment means...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

Just before 9 p.m. last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Swan Valley Fire responded to the area of Campbell Road just off Highway 31 for a one vehicle rollover crash. Bystanders had reported the crash and were attempting first aid on the victim and only occupant of the vehicle until help could arrive. The victim, 28 year old Juan Sandoval of Rigby, was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel before being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) by Air Idaho Rescue. Sandoval succumbed to his injuries a few hours later at EIRMC. Deputies are continuing to investigate this crash and believe alcohol was a factor. No further information is available at this time.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

