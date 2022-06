An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for federally owned chimpanzees once used for experiments. A federal citation and Chimp Haven’s own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees show the sanctuary’s care is poor, according to Stop Animal Exploitation Now.The sanctuary in north Louisiana said it acted immediately after a female was attacked in April by others to which it was being introduced. That animal was euthanized in May. Another female escaped twice on June 2. A U.S. Department of Agriculture warning letter said animal-handling rules were...

