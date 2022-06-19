ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identified the 2 victims of Buckeye plane crash

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Buckeye police identified the two people who died Saturday following a small plane crash just outside of Buckeye Municipal Airport.

Daniel Keen, 56, died at the scene and Emmanuel Flores, 32, was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries , according to Buckeye police.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were still investigating, police said.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police identified the 2 victims of Buckeye plane crash

