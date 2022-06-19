ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alaska Airlines flight attendant proposes to pilot on Pride flight to LA

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCVe4_0gFkFRgm00

( KTLA ) – Two Alaska Airlines employees are now engaged after one popped the question 30,000 feet in the air during a special flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

Veronica Rojas, a flight attendant at Alaska, proposed to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, a pilot for the carrier, on Wednesday during an Alaska Airlines flight aboard the company’s Pride in the Sky plane.

The two met on board an Alaska Airlines flight in 2020.

When Rojas got the idea to propose in the air, she contacted the higher-ups at the airline who were more than willing to make sure the proposal went off without a hitch.

Brands supporting the LGBTQ community during Pride Month

On Wednesday, Rojas asked Moncayo to accompany her on a quick trip from San Francisco to L.A., which happened to be on board the Pride plane.

During the flight, Rojas dropped to one knee and proposed to her girlfriend over the PA system.

Moncayo said yes.

The romance continued once the plane landed. As the newly engaged couple deplaned and headed towards the gate, Moncayo then proposed herself. Neither Rojas nor airline officials knew Moncayo had been planning to propose as well.

The double-proposal comes during Pride Month, and coincides with the one-year anniversary of the debut of Alaska’s Pride in the Sky plane.

In the end, it wasn’t just the couple who felt the love on the flight. In honor of the special proposal, Alaska awarded every person on the plane free tickets for a future Alaska flight, the airline said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Deadly shooting in Prince George’s County

SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) is in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway in Suitland, Md., for a fatal shooting. According to a PGPD tweet, at around 5:30 p.m., police found an adult man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was […]
SUITLAND, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alaska State
Los Angeles, CA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
WDVM 25

Road rage stabbing incident sends one to hospital

BOLIVAR, Md. (DC News Now) — A road rage stabbing incident that led to one driver being stabbed happened near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 10:30 in the morning near the Bolivar light. Two males claim that the other driver was driving aggressively on 340 […]
HARPERS FERRY, WV
WDVM 25

Chief Contee releases statement on Moechella shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 15-year-old boy lost his life Sunday, at the Moechella event, an event that DC Officials called “unpermitted.” The boy was one out of four victims in the shooting. Metropolitan Police Department’s Chief of Police, Chief Contee, has released an official statement. Last night’s shooting tragically took the life of […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Washington Dc#Pilot
The Independent

Live webcam stream captures Miami plane crash

A live streaming webcam captured the moments when a jetliner from Red Air Flight crash-landed and caught fire on a Miami International Airport runway on Tuesday.PTZtv’s Miami Airport Cam showed the plane skidding through the tarmac before coming to stop in the grassy area.First responders from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue could be seen reaching the site of the crash as soon as the plane, carrying 126 passengers, came to a halt. At least three passengers travelling on the plane from Santo Domingo to Miami were injured in the incident.In the video shared with CBS News, at least three fire...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Society
WDVM 25

Teens, men arrested after traffic stops

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Tuesday that they arrested four people on gun charges after making a couple of traffic stops earlier this month. An officer first pulled over a car in the area of Georgia Avenue and Lindell Street in Wheaton/Glenmont on the evening of June 9. The driver was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Couple vanish on sailing trip from US to Portugal

A Virginia couple who set sail to Portugal have been missing for almost nine days after their sailboat was damaged in rough weather.The US Coast Guard has launched a search operation to find Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, who left their home in Hampton, Virginia, on 8 June for the Azores off Portugal’s coast.The pair last contacted Jones’s daughter on 13 June and told her they had run into bad weather and their sailboat was damaged. They said they were heading back home and it was anticipated that the couple would return on Monday.The two had departed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDVM 25

Storm damage across the DMV

(DC News Now) — Storms with heavy damaging winds and flooding are hitting all over Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Maryland and parts of West Virginia. In Loudon County, there are reports from the Loudoun County Sheriff that there are several trees down throughout the area. DC News Now is also receiving reports of hundreds of […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Kanawha County man indicted for attempted murder

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (WOWK) – A man accused in a Kanawha County shooting that happened in April 2022 has now been indicted on multiple charges including attempted murder. Brett Peters, 39, was indicted in by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDVM 25

Live Results: 2022 DC primaries

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington, DC is hosting its 2022 primaries for U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Representative, Mayor, Attorney General and several council positions. Below are the most up-to-date numbers.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Take the perfect Instagram pic at WV’s 9 scenic swing spots

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Happy West Virginia Day! The Mountain State is a whopping 159 years old! The June 20th holiday is about appreciating all things West Virginia, especially the Mountain State’s natural beauty. Thanks to the West Virginia Department of Tourism, residents and visitors can enjoy the state’s scenic views at one of the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy