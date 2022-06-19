ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshpet recalls dog food for potential Salmonella contamination

By Amber Trent
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Freshpet is recalling one lot of dog food because of potential Salmonella contamination.

The recall is for Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe (4.5 lb. bag) that has a sell-by date of October 29, 2022, according to the FDA.

There is a risk to both people and their pets where Salmonella is concerned. According to the FDA, “children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised” are at risk when they handle products contaminated with Salmonella.

The FDA says people who get infected with Salmonella need to watch for these symptoms and should contact their doctor:

  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • diarrhea
  • abdominal cramping
  • fever

And dogs who have Salmonella infections may show symptoms of being lethargic, having diarrhea, a fever, and vomiting according to the FDA.

Dogs with Salmonella can also infect other animals or people, the FDA said.

If you have fed the recalled product to your dog, and they are showing symptoms, the FDA says to contact your veterinarian.

Freshpet says if you have any of the recalled products, do not use them. They stated that the product was shipped to stores in the last two weeks, and “no other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted” by the recall.

The impacted dog food may have been sold at some Walmart locations in Alabama and Georgia, along with Target locations and other stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, according to a statement.

Freshpet said in a statement that it has not received any reports of “illness, injury, or adverse reaction.”

To contact Freshpet, call 1.800.285.0563 Mon. through Fri., 9 am–9 pm (EDT) and Sat. through Sun. 9 am–1 pm (EDT) or click here.

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

