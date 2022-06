For those at the Dundee Firework show over the weekend, we’re sorry! You were promised 20 minutes of fireworks and got 30 seconds…. It all happened at the Dundee Mayfly Festival over the weekend, to finish off the night patrons were excited to see a long a very cool firework show, they only got 30 seconds of fireworks because someone pressed the wrong button. First question I have is, why the hell is there a fire all fireworks button?

DUNDEE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO