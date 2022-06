POCATELLO — Two men were arrested and charged with a felony for allegedly possessing stolen vehicles in the Gate City on Wednesday. Delano Moses Vigil Jr., 44, of Salt Lake City, has been charged with one felony count of grand theft by possession of a stolen vehicle. The incident began to unfold around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Poplar Street...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO