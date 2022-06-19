ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here are this year's prize-winners at Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic in New Hampshire

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON, N.H. — The Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic has announced the award winners from this year's competition in New Hampshire. Mélineige Beauregard, a Montreal native currently living in Hawaii, won first place and the People's Choice Award for her sculpture titled "I Am Life." Beauregard said...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 5

Related
nbcboston.com

Vacation Week: The Perfect ‘Summer in the City' Day in Massachusetts

It's Vacation Week and that means all week long we are bringing you great ways to explore New England. Whether you're traveling or staying right at home, there's so much to do. We're starting right here in Massachusetts with some help from our partners at All Inclusive Boston to explore...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

New Hampshire confirms first documented plant extinction

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Natural Heritage Bureau has confirmed its first documented global plant extinction. The plant, smooth slender crabgrass, was previously only known to exist in Rock Rimmon Park in Manchester, N.H. This is the first documented plant extinction in the state and only the fifth in New England since European settlement. Its demise is likely due in part to heavy recreational use at the park.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire#Hampton Beach#Sculpting#Design#Hawaii#The Hampton Beach Sand
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

There is no doubt that Maine is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has so much to offer. However, there are a few popular places that are often flooded with tourists, while many other gorgeous places are often overlooked by both travelers and local people. And this is what this article is all about - six beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely explore next time you get the chance.
MAINE STATE
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
FOOD & DRINKS
WGME

Maine Goodwill stores stop accepting donations

All Maine Goodwill stores will not be accepting any donations through July 5. Goodwill stores in Portsmouth and Somersworth, New Hampshire will also be closed to donations through July 5. Goodwill Northern New England says they are experiencing supply and staff shortages. “We hope to open back to donations sooner...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
WMUR.com

2022 4th of July fireworks dates, times in New Hampshire

Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of New Hampshire communities with set dates and/or times. The information will be displayed two ways -- in an interactive, searchable table & map embedded below and through a text-only list. To see the table, scroll down below the bulleted list. You can also try using the word search function in your browser (hit CTRL + F or COMMAND + F and then enter your town's name).
POLITICS
WSBS

WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)

I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Vermont man killed when truck crashes off I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck drifted off an I-93 bridge over the Connecticut River in Littleton and plunged into the water below. Police said the Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on I-93 along the border with Vermont when it drifted off the road and struck a tree. It then traveled down an embankment into the river.
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Pizzerias & Ethnic Food Restaurants

“Living in Berlin,” notes veteran-turned-restaurateur Adam Hammil, “can feel like you’re living in exile.” The former Coast Guard chef embraced the perception of Berlin — that it’s the “forgotten stepchild of New Hampshire,” he says — by naming his restaurant Exile Burrito. The fusion menu includes burgers, sandwiches and “ugly fries” doused in queso, sautéed onions and their Exile sauce (you can add beef to the mix as well), but the highlight is the design-your-own-burrito section. It’s got the usual suspects — carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas — plus some more unexpected choices, such as cauliflower rice, Mexican quinoa and the option to substitute rice and beans with tater tots (the same goes for the fries). So next time you’re exploring the Great North Woods, make sure to fuel up in Berlin.
RESTAURANTS
WCAX

Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont man was killed when his pickup went off Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and plunged into the Connecticut River. It happened in Littleton Tuesday shortly after 11 a.m. New Hampshire State Police say Joshua Casey, 44, of Concord, Vermont, was headed north...
LITTLETON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy