Nassau County, FL

Amphibious plane crashes in Nassau County, none injured

 5 days ago
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Sunday morning at 11:05 a.m., the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Nassau County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a plane crash in the Nassau Sound.

When the NCSO’s Marine Unit arrived at the scene, it was discovered to be an amphibious aircraft, which is designed to land and take off on the water.

The pilot informed NCSO that he was trying to take his father out for a flight on Father’s Day, but experienced issues taking off, accidentally hitting a wake and damaging one of the plane’s floats.

Both the pilot and his father are uninjured and the plane has been taken in for repairs.

