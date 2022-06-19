Police identify woman found dead inside a Rancho Penasquitos condo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police identified a 45-year-old woman who died inside a Rancho Penasquitos condominium on Wednesday.

The San Diego Police Department said officers responded to a report of a death at home in the 9300 block of Twin Trails Drive and found the woman dead at about 8:24 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman dead with signs of suspicious injuries to her upper body.

On Sunday, she was identified as Nahal Connie Dadkhah, a resident of San Diego.

A man identified as 43-year-old Parrish Chamber Jr. was also found inside the residence, detained by officers at the scene, and later arrested. Chamber was charged with one count of murder.

Officers had been to the condo the previous evening on a report of a disturbance involving Chambers but left after being unable to make contact with anyone else inside.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

