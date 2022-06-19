ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Battlefield Park commemorates 160th anniversary of Battle at Malvern Hill

By NBC12 Newsroom
NBC12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond National Battlefield Park is commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Seven Days’ Battle at Malvern Hill with ranger-led walking tours. On Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Park Rangers will be at Malvern...

www.nbc12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Monumental Message: Valentine displays paint-splattered Jefferson Davis statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside The Valentine now stands a monumental message. It’s the statue of a fallen Confederate president who is no longer high atop a pedestal. “We hope to in the next six months try to capture that moment and all the feelings and all the events of 2020 in a way that hasn’t been done before,” said Bill Martin, Valentine director.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Group Camp 7 historical highway marker unveiled

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Group Camp 7 historical highway marker was unveiled Tuesday at Pocahontas State Park. Group Camp 7 was built in the 1930s for the use of African Americans and is part of the Swift Creek Recreational Demonstration Area. “The campground, constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
NBC12

Hanover farm brings goat yoga to central Virginia

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - If you haven’t tried goat yoga yet, it’s a popular new way to stretch and destress!. It’s exactly what it sounds like, and now you can sign up for a goat yoga session at Pactamere Farm in Hanover!. “It’s not traditional yoga,...
HANOVER, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2022 American Legion Legend Run Launches from Downtown Hopewell

HOPEWELL – The Virginia Legacy Run is coming through the town of Hopewell on Friday, June 24th and launching from Downtown Hopewell’s American Legion Post 146 located at 217 East City Point Rd at 8:00am. You can be a part of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run in...
HOPEWELL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battle Of Malvern Hill#Park Rangers#Walking Tours#Battle At Malvern Hill#Union#Confederate#Confederacy
NBC12

RRHA to host first-time homebuyer event this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will be hosting a first-time homebuyer event for public housing families this Saturday. RRHA says the event will feature organizations such as Southside Community Development Corporation, Project Homes, Habitat for Humanity, Better Housing Coalition, the Maggie Walker Land Trust, and Center Creek Builders along with others.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NBC12

Severe storm with ‘destructive warning’ strikes Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A severe storm that prompted a “Destructive Warning” struck Central Virginia on Wednesday afternoon causing damage and power outages. Dominion Energy reported thousands of power outages as the storm moved through. You can see and report power outages HERE. The Richmond Department of Emergency...
RICHMOND, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy