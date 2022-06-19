Kate Hudson And Kurt Russell Had An Adorable Father's Day Instagram Interaction, Because You've Got To Love Blended Families
Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell had an incredibly sweet Father's Day interaction.
For context, Kurt has been with Kate's mom, Goldie Hawn, for 39 years. Kate is estranged from her biological father, Bill Hudson, and said of Kurt last year, "I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life."
So, to celebrate Father's Day, Kate posted an old photo of her and Kurt, writing in the caption, "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!"
"Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Father's Day," she added.
Goldie then hopped in the comments to say that she'd shared the post with Kurt, who does not have Instagram: "Honey, I showed this to daddy. Here’s his message."
"Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow … it’s a killer."
"Lotta water under the bridge … it’s kinda hard to see it though 'cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes," he continued. "Thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world, sweetheart. I love you, Pa."
Goldie added a pic of Kurt on her own Instagram, writing, "How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life?"
Isn't that nice!
H/T: Comments By Celebs .
