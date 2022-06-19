ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson And Kurt Russell Had An Adorable Father's Day Instagram Interaction, Because You've Got To Love Blended Families

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyUvh_0gFkDv2s00

Kate Hudson and Kurt Russell had an incredibly sweet Father's Day interaction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gHQE_0gFkDv2s00
Lionel Hahn / Getty Images, Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Netflix

For context, Kurt has been with Kate's mom, Goldie Hawn, for 39 years. Kate is estranged from her biological father, Bill Hudson, and said of Kurt last year, "I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXZMh_0gFkDv2s00

"I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common. I think it's important for people to talk about that," she added.

Lee Celano / WireImage for Hollywood Reporter / Getty Images

So, to celebrate Father's Day, Kate posted an old photo of her and Kurt, writing in the caption, "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!"

Kate Hudson / Via Instagram: @undefined

"Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Father's Day," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2is0vT_0gFkDv2s00
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Goldie then hopped in the comments to say that she'd shared the post with Kurt, who does not have Instagram: "Honey, I showed this to daddy. Here’s his message."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5PUk_0gFkDv2s00
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow … it’s a killer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zCoq3_0gFkDv2s00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Michael Kors

"Lotta water under the bridge … it’s kinda hard to see it though 'cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes," he continued. "Thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world, sweetheart. I love you, Pa."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TogLF_0gFkDv2s00
Barry King / Getty Images

Goldie added a pic of Kurt on her own Instagram, writing, "How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life?"

Goldie Hawn / Via Instagram: @undefined

Isn't that nice!

H/T: Comments By Celebs .

