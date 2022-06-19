ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

A Trump insider says Mar-a-Lago 'will be the campaign HQ' if the former president launches a 2024 presidential bid: report

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Trump insider told CNN that Mar-a-lago will be the campaign headquarters...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 40

JUST SAYING !!!
2d ago

250 million dollars of fraud , the coup failed! Republicans senator’s who took their part in the betrayal of the CONSTITUTION OATH; and betrayed their responsibility as Americans Politicians against the Government! Trump’s going to prison! Hope for treason , the actions against the law enforcement officers who have honor their duties, the death penalty !

Reply(5)
13
Francisco Rodriguez
3d ago

Of course, so Donald Trump can charge millions to the Republican Party for the use of the facilities.

Reply(4)
10
Related
CNN

This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is "unfit to be president"

More than 30 former Trump officials and advisors are speaking out against his leadership and character, yet former President Donald Trump’s supporters seem to ignore the warnings. CNN political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served as White House Communications Director, tells Reality Check’s John Avlon what the dangers of a second Trump presidency could be.
POTUS
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Cnn#The White House#Gop
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Ted Cruz called a ‘coward and a liar’ as right-wing activist confronts him over Trump and Cancun

Rep Dan Crenshaw was not the only lawmaker accosted by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention in Houston.Mr Stein also shouted abuse at Senator Ted Cruz whom he called a coward and a globalist, asked how he can like Donald Trump after he called his wife ugly, and reminded him of his vacation in Cancun during the 2021 Texas power crisis as the state experienced record low temperatures.In a video clip posted to Twitter by Mr Stein, he begins by saying: “If you care about America, why did you do that to your...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy