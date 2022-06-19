ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunisian Party Says Will Not Recognise Any Deal With International Lenders

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS (Reuters) - One of Tunisia's main political parties, the Constitutional Free Party, said on Sunday it would not recognise any agreement that Tunis makes with international lenders in exchange for unpopular reforms, the latest threat to a possible deal with the International Monetary Fund. The director of the...

US News and World Report

Exclusive-Lebanon's Bank Audi, Others, Disavow Banking Group's Objection to IMF Plan

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's Bank Audi and Al-Mawarid Bank said on Wednesday they disagreed with a letter sent on behalf of the country's banking association that branded a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund "unlawful". The SLA pledges $3 billion in financing over four years to help Lebanon recover...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Bankrupt Sri Lanka opens IMF talks, begins shutdown

Sri Lanka closed schools and halted non-essential government services on Monday, starting a two-week shutdown to conserve fast-depleting fuel reserves as the IMF opened talks with Colombo on a possible bailout. Most offices in Sri Lanka were shut on Monday and all schools were closed but hospitals and the main sea and air ports in the capital were still operating.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

French Minister Beaune: Against Any Alliance With Le Pen's Far Right Party

PARIS (Reuters) - French European Affairs minister Clement Beaune said he was against any alliance with Marine Le Pen's far-right party Rassemblement National to vote through laws in parliament, where President Emmanuel Macron's camp lost its majority. "Let me be absolutely clear, there cannot be any alliance, even a circumstantial...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Exclusive-UAE To Build Red Sea Port In Sudan In $6 Billion Investment Package

The United Arab Emirates will build a new Red Sea port in Sudan as part of a $6 billion investment package, DAL group chairman Osama Daoud Abdellatif, a partner in the deal, told Reuters. Abdellatif said the package includes a free trade zone, a large agricultural project and an imminent...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Pakistan, IMF Say Bailout Talks Make Progress

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Key progress has been made in talks on the revival of Pakistan's International Monetary Fund bailout programme, both sides said on Wednesday, with Islamabad expecting the lender to increase the size and duration of the 39-month, $6 billion facility. The statements came as Pakistan's economy teeters on the...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Norway Hopes That Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition Will Resume Talks

(Reuters) - The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it hopes the Venezuelan government and the country's opposition will resume political talks soon, following an eight-month hiatus. Representatives of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition will both attend this week's Oslo Forum, an international event on...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Signs Decree on New Scheme to Service Eurobonds as Default Looms

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday to establish temporary procedures aimed at fulfilling Russia's foreign debt obligations as the country teeters on the brink of default. The Kremlin has repeatedly said there are no grounds for Russia to default on its debts. It says the...
ECONOMY
