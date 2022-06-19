ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky judge who was removed for abuse of power, running again

By Associated Press, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky judge who was removed from office two months ago is running again, and a lawmaker said making that illegal would take a constitutional amendment.

The Judicial Conduct Commission voted unanimously in April to permanently remove Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon for abusing her position, in particular attempting to influence criminal cases involving her adult son. The commission wrote that the impropriety was “over an extended period of time and over her entire tenure as judge.”

However, the commission does not have the power to prevent Gordon from running again, The Messenger-Inquirer reported. Gordon was already on the ballot when she was removed. Although she lost in the primary, she has since filed to run for a second Family Court seat created by legislators earlier this year. Gordon faces candidates Andrew Johnson and Angela Thompson on the November ballot for the seat.

State Rep. Jason Nemes is a Louisville Republican and former director of the Administrative Office of the Courts. He said a blanket prohibition on removed judges seeking reelection would require more than passing a bill.

“Unfortunately … that would require a constitutional amendment,” Nemes said, which is “more difficult to do.”

A constitutional amendment has to be approved by a supermajority of state legislators and then approved again by voters in a general election.

However, there are other ways a judge could be prevented from running for office, he said. For example, the Judicial Conduct Commission could enter into an agreement with a judge under review, which could include a provision that the judge not run for office again. In addition, the General Assembly has the ability impeach elected officials, including judges, which would bar a judge from running for office. A judge who loses his or her law license would also not be able to seek reelection.

Catterly Blu
3d ago

Gawd, this woman was an awful judge, even outside of her judicial misconduct. One of her favorite things to do was keeping the courtroom in session, and not allowing anyone to leave, even though she would take long breaks. She held employees until midnight on many occasions. Power tripper. She needs to be disbarred.

two bit teeth
2d ago

well when I moved here I was quick to find out its not what you know, but its who you know. That's how a lot of people got their jobs they weren't qualified for

Kathleen Bemis
2d ago

We all need to come to terms. It's not about Republicans or Democrats anymore. Both political parties are equally corrupt in their own ways. One hand washes the other, regardless of party affiliation. We need to start asking ourselves whose the best person to fill that particular position, that works for, "We The People". That has our best interests in mind. That keeps our tax dollars within the United States, to better our own people, and Country first. We need to vote out these corrupt judges, etc. Elect a regular citizen into office perhaps. Try something different and unexpected for a change. The system is just no longer working as it is.

