2 dead following single-car rollover in Golden

A single-car rollover on West 6th Avenue in Golden left two dead early Sunday morning.

Golden Police said witnesses saw the vehicle speeding and lose control on a curve between 19th Street and Highway 58 when it then struck a guardrail and rolled over an embankment near the Colorado School of Mines sports complex.

A 27-year-old woman was driving the car with a 25-year-old man also in the car, both of whom were pronounced dead after being transported to St. Anthony's Hospital. The man was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, and preliminary investigations show alcohol may of played a role in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing and no other information was immediately available.