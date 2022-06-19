ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Suspects lead deputies in car chase at golf course

By KWTX Staff
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCYPRESS, Texas (CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Texas golf course had an unexpected police chase on Tuesday. A Range Rover surprised golfers at the Cypress Lakes Golf Course when it was seen bouncing around with a police car and it’s...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtaw.com

Local Arrests On Charges Of Causing A Crash Involving An Injury And Six Warrants

A Houston woman is out of the Brazos County jail on her promise to return for future court appearances on a charge of causing a hit and run crash in College Station that injured the driver of a scooter. 21 year old Melissa Escareno was arrested almost three months after the March 29th collision at Walton and Foster, which is a block east of Texas. According to the College Station police arrest report, a witness saw the scooter driver fly off and strike his head on a construction sign. The arrest report also stated Escareno said she hit the scooter then drove to work because she panicked. The driver of the scooter was taken to the hospital for treatment of a broken wrist and collarbone.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Houston man was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 12:55, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2100 block of Highway 290 West. An investigation was conducted and the passenger, Fernando Jesus Beker, 32 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 OZ and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cypress, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cypress, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VEHICLE CRASHES THROUGH GARAGE WALL INTO HOUSE

At 4:30 pm South Montgomery County FIrefighters were dispatched to a home on Havenhouse in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision. An elderly homeowner hit the accelerator instead of the brake causing the vehicle to crash through the garage wall into his kitchen. A 75-year-old male is being transported to Conroe Regional in stable condition after being struck by debris. His wife suffered minor injuries. South Montgomery County Firefighters deemed the house unstable to pull the vehicle out at this time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CONROE MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

A Conroe man will be going to prison for a long time after pleading guilty to Aggravated Robbery charges in Grimes County District Court. 20 year old Tylar Alexander Jackson pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Robbery for his part in a January 2021 shooting on Acorn Lane in Todd Mission.
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

Man dies in crash after flat tire on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON (CW39) A man is dead after an early morning car accident in southeast Houston. Houston police are investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 6000 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road just past Beltway 8, about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday June 18. The identity of the deceased...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Car Chase#Warming Up#Range Rover#Cnn
KBTX.com

Conroe man gets 45 years in prison for robbery in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - One of four people suspected of participating in a robbery that ended with a shooting last year in Grimes County has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison. Grimes County prosecutors secured a guilty plea Tuesday from Tylar Alexander Jordan, 20, for his role...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Waco Police searching for young woman last seen June 19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking the public’s help locating a missing woman. Bryanna Stanfer, 19, was last seen around 5 a.m. on June 19 wearing a “white dress with colorful lines on it,” police said. “Her family is worried for her safety...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas baby found death in bathtub: KHOU

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office found an 11-month-old baby girl dead in a bathtub Tuesday night, according to KHOU, the CBS affiliate in Houston. The sheriff’s office said the drowning happened at an apartment complex near 15125 West Road in northwest Harris...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUNDAY MORNING WRONG WAY DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH ON GRAND PARKWAY ARRESTED FOR INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac identified as Ronaldo Lopez, 22, of Houston was transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. Lopez, who was driving the Cadillac displaying California plates said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway. Lopez was released from the hospital Sunday and taken into custody by DPS. Lopez is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, A third-degree felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
KWTX

Suspect in shooting that wounded four arrested, Waco Police say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers on June 17 arrested Toylan Wright, 30, in the shooting that left four people wounded on May 31, 2022. Wright, charged with aggravated assault and deadly conduct, remains jailed on a $1 million bond. Police officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting near the...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy