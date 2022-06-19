Walker woman dies in early morning crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

One from Louisiana Dead and One Arrested After Early Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near the LA 327 Spur in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 3:00 a.m. on June 19, 2022. Summer McKinnon, 22, of Walker, Louisiana died as a result of the accident. McKinnon was driving a 2021 Honda Accord north on LA 30 at the time, according to the preliminary investigation. A 2019 Audi A8 was driving south on LA 30 at the same time. McKinnon crossed the median, entered the opposing lane, and hit the Audi head-on for unknown reasons.

WALKER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO