East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Walker woman dies in early morning crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE---On June 19, 2022, shortly after 3:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near LA 327 Spur in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash ultimately claimed...

fox40jackson.com

Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified a female who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, May 19. According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on May 19 to investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Plank Road near the intersection of Mohican Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Child seriously hurt after ATV crash in Zachary; two rushed to hospital

ZACHARY - At least two children were hurt in a crash involving an ATV in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Milldale Road, just west of Reames Road, and involved multiple children. Sources said two were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition.
ZACHARY, LA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Summer McKinnon killed after a crash on LA 30; Chenna Nalabolu arrested (East Baton Rouge Parish, LA)

22-year-old Summer McKinnon killed after a crash on LA 30; Chenna Nalabolu arrested (East Baton Rouge Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 22-year-old Summer McKinnon, of Walker, as the woman who lost her life following a two-vehicle accident on Sunday in East Baton Rouge Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on LA 30 near the LA 327 Spur just after 3:00 a.m. [...]
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Walker, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Walker, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

St. George Fire responds to incident at Blue Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders with the St. George Fire Department responded to a Tuesday (June 21) evening incident at Blue Bayou Water Park. It was shortly after 6 p.m. and the park was closed when a fire broke out in its pump house, which is about the size of a shed, officials with St. George said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One from Louisiana Dead and One Arrested After Early Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30

One from Louisiana Dead and One Arrested After Early Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near the LA 327 Spur in East Baton Rouge Parish shortly after 3:00 a.m. on June 19, 2022. Summer McKinnon, 22, of Walker, Louisiana died as a result of the accident. McKinnon was driving a 2021 Honda Accord north on LA 30 at the time, according to the preliminary investigation. A 2019 Audi A8 was driving south on LA 30 at the same time. McKinnon crossed the median, entered the opposing lane, and hit the Audi head-on for unknown reasons.
WALKER, LA
WAFB

1 person found dead in early morning apartment fire on Brightside View Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was found dead in an early morning apartment fire that occurred on South Brightside View Drive according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. Officials state that the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of S. Brightside View Dr. According to...
wbrz.com

Multiple children involved in rollover crash on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - A wreck resulted in an overturned vehicle with multiple children involved, according to officials. Sources told WBRZ first responders were on the way to Nicholson Drive and West McKinley Street shortly before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported. Five people were taken to a local...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Accident cleared, delays continue on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Motorists heading into Baton Rouge across the Mississippi River Bridge and encountering some delays due to an accident. The accident is now cleared but the delays remain for drivers. @BR_Traffic has the details below:. A viewer sent us these pictures of the accident on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested in connection to Thomas H. Delpit Drive murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police arrested a 63-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a man on Thomas H. Delpit Drive last Thursday. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the suspect as Donald Stevenson. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second-degree murder charge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Woman killed during crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

Two juveniles are dead after their car somehow ended up in a pond Sunday afternoon near the East Baton Rouge/ Ascension Parish line. Juneteenth is a day for African Americans to honor their enslaved ancestors and relatives, who finally got the message that they were free. Black-owned business receives grant.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Body found along Ascension Parish highway identified

GONZALES - Deputies identified a body found along a highway in Ascension Parish on June 17. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the body was that of Deon Foster, 43. An initial autopsy report showed no signs of trauma, and detectives are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged

Louisiana Teens Killed in Single Vehicle Crash After Vehicle Left Roadway and Became Submerged. Louisiana – On June 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 427 near Bayou Manchac in Ascension Parish shortly after 12:00 p.m. Caroline Smith, 16, and Chloe Hamilton, 16, both from Prairieville, Louisiana were killed in the crash. Smith was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on LA 427, according to the preliminary investigation. Smith failed to negotiate a right curve, exited the roadway to the right, entered through a gravel shoulder, and struck a tree for unknown reasons. Following the collision with the tree, the vehicle vaulted into a private pond and became completely submerged.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA

