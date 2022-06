Penn State has at least three tight ends who all command bigger roles in the offense this fall than they did in 2021. The Lions return three prominent players from a mobile group that embraced its collective role in the running game a season ago while making an impact with the work they were given in the passing game. Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren came back for more in 2022 after all three of them made an appearance in every game last season, combining for 44 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO