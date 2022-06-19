ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TinCaps tie franchise record for most hits in a game

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
LANSING, Mich. (WANE) – The TinCaps used a complete performance to crush Lansing, 14-0, and earn their first series win in two months on Sunday afternoon.

Offensively, Fort Wayne opened with an 8-run inning. Agustin Ruiz’s 3-run shot to right center field highlighted the strong start for the TinCaps. As a team, the TinCaps tallied 22 hits on Sunday, tying the franchise record for most hits in a game.

Meanwhile, TinCaps ace Robert Gasser had another masterful performance on the mound. In 7.0 IP, Gasser struck out eight batters and allowed no hits. The TinCaps only allowed two total hits on Sunday.

Following Sunday’s game, the TinCaps move to 26-37 on the season. They have Monday off before hosting Great Lakes for a 6-game series starting Tuesday.

