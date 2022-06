The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a Hilbert man arrested last week after punching a police officer has a long history of driving without a valid license. The 29 year old man was arrested for battery to a police officer, drug-related charges and Operating While Revoked 18th offense. “People lose their license for one reason or another. It’s a privilege to drive and they do everything to get valid and get back,” Police Chief Aaron Goldstein told WFDL news. “This is somebody, with the behaviors that I’m seeing, is pretty much telling us there is nothing they are going to do.” Goldstein says in his time in law enforcement he’s never seen someone with that many OAR offenses.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO