Pendleton blanket to help groups addressing missing, murdered Diné crisis

FARMINGTON — Wool blanket manufacturer Pendleton Woolen Mills will release a specially-designed fund-raising blanket this year to help address the crisis of missing and murdered Diné relatives.

A news release from the tribe's Office of the Speaker states that Pendleton and Cellular One are collaborating to develop the "healing blanket," and they, along with tribal council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, announced Diné artisan Leandra Yazzie is designing the blanket.

"All of the proceeds from the blanket purchase will go to missing and murdered relatives philanthropic groups," Pendleton public relations specialist April Rodgers said in an email to the Daily Times.

Pendleton produces wool blankets, apparel and accessories. The family-owned company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

"The Navajo Nation is deeply grateful for the support of Cellular One and Pendleton Woolen Mills," Crotty said in the news release.

Crotty leads the Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives Task Force, which is developing a framework to establish a data institute and creating a missing persons community action toolkit.

The news release states that Yazzie is a Blue Gap, Arizona resident. Pendleton described her as an up‐and‐coming artist with a family history of creative talent.

"She seemed like the perfect fit for this project, so the Cellular One team suggested her," Rodgers said, adding that the blanket design is as beautiful and symbolic as its name.

"We will be releasing the blanket design when the blanket is officially launched and available for sale this fall on the Pendleton website and in Pendleton retail stores," she said.

Alray Nelson, spokesperson for the Speaker's Office, said the design will be unveiled in the fall at an event in Window Rock, Arizona.

John Bishop, Pendleton CEO, said they are grateful to work with Yazzie.

"Pendleton is committed to giving back through philanthropic partnerships," Bishop said. "We appreciate the opportunity to help support the powerful work the Murdered and Missing Diné Relatives organization is doing to raise awareness, find solutions and justice for these tragedies."

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e