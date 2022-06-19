CPD: Burglars distract elderly, steal from homes on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents on the city's Northwest Side of a string of burglaries involving the elderly.

In each incident, one offender approaches the elderly victim and engages them in a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. While the victim is distracted, another offender enters the residence and takes jewelry and money, police said.

Incident times and locations:

· 8100 block of West Berwyn Avenue. on May 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

· 5000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue. on May 31, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.

· 5300 block of West Berenice Avenue. on June 2, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

· 5800 block of West Foster Avenue. on June 9, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

· 5700 block of North Merrimac Avenue. on June 9, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

· 5200 block of West Dakin Avenue. on June 13, 2022, at 4:20 p.m.

· 4300 block of North Narragansett Avenue. on June 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

· 6000 block of West School Street. on June 18, 2022, at 2:20 p.m.

One offender is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 4 inches, 150 to 160 pounds between 30 to 40 years old. The second offender is described as a white man, 5 feet 8 inches, 200 pounds, between 48 to 55 years old.

The two were traveling in a gray SUV, according to police.

Police are reminding the public:

· Ensure your front and back doors are locked even if you are home.

· Do not allow strangers into your house.

· Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

· Ensure cameras are working and recording.

· Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.