ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football: What Marcus Bragg means to the Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2an25C_0gFkCJyp00

Auburn football adds Western Kentucky transfer Marcus Bragg.

The Auburn Tigers needed to add some depth at the EDGE position for the 2022 season. They addressed that need by adding Western Kentucky transfer Marcus Bragg .

The Tigers have two strong starters at EDGE with Derick Hall and Eku Leota but there were a lot of questions regarding who could line up behind them to offer relief or depth throughout the season. There's Dylan Brooks who has a ton of upside but has not been asked to have a role on the field during his first season at Auburn . There's also Joko Willis , a linebacker who will get some reps to offer depth at the position.

After watching some of Western Kentucky's defense from last year and some of Bragg's numbers from 2021, there are some things to note about the Auburn addition.

He lined up almost everywhere

It's clear that Bryan Harsin and the Auburn coaching staff like versatility. They get that with Bragg. Though he's most likely to be used as a depth piece at the EDGE rusher position,

According to PFF, Bragg lined up at almost every spot on the defensive front during the 2021 season with the Hilltoppers.

Of his 400 snaps on defense last season, he lined up at outside linebacker for 123 snaps, defensive tackle for 56 snaps, defensive end for 107 snaps, and 111 snaps at lining up outside.

One year of eligibility

Bragg will only have one year of eligibility left and is choosing to spend it on The Plains. It's easy to think that Harsin and the coaching staff promised to use him in the rotation this season.

Areas of concern

Watching a few games from Western Kentucky, Bragg finds himself away from the play more than you'd like. His balance, pad level, and his first step will need improvement to compete at an SEC level this season.

What to like about the addition

His size at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds will be great to have standing up on the EDGE.

According to PFF, he was solid in coverage despite not being asked to do that too often. His coverage grade in 2021 was 72.9. His overall grade last year was 67.1.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Auburn Daily

Three Auburn football assistants earn pay raises

According to 247Sports, Auburn's two new coordinators have been given raises. Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau was making $120,000 on a one-year contract as an analyst last season before being bumped up to a two-year deal worth $800,000. The deal runs through 2024. Former Auburn linebackers Jeff ...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Auburn, AL
Sports
The Trussville Tribune

Moody wins 7-on-7 tournament at Auburn

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor AUBURN — The Moody Blue Devils are setting the stage for Jake Ganus’s first year as head coach, storming through the Auburn University 7-on-7 camp this past week and winning seven of eight games to claim the overall victory for the event. “We had a really great day,” Ganus said. […]
MOODY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#College Football#The Auburn Tigers#Pff
WTVM

The Yard Milkshake Bar opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new specialty milkshake bar made its grand opening this past weekend in Auburn. The Yard Milkshake Bar is located in downtown Auburn with more than 21 specialty milkshakes. This location has one specific milkshake called “Get Your Roll On” an Auburn special with orange and...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
fox5atlanta.com

Warner Robins college student crowned Miss Georgia 2022

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A Warner Robbins woman will represent the Peach State as the newest Miss Georgia in the Miss America program. Miss Capital City's Kelsey Hollis was crowned Miss Georgia over the weekend in Columbus, earning herself a $20,000 scholarship and a place in the Miss America competition.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WSB Radio

Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen crowned

Kelsey Hollis is the new Miss Georgia. Rebecca Zhang was named Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen. The two were winners in the 77th Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Saturday night in Columbus. 22-year-old Hollis, Miss Capital City, is from Warner Robins and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She previously...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Opelika woman to compete in 2022 Ms. Full-Figured Alabama Pageant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While women from all over Georgia are in Columbus to participate in the Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Teen competition, there’s also another competition happening in Alabama with a twist. Seven contestants will take the stage next weekend promoting beauty, fashion, and women loving themselves...
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
833
Followers
634
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy