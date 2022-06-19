ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forgotten what triple-digit temperatures feel like? We could get a reminder from high heat and humidity this week

By Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Enjoy today's seasonable temperatures in the Green Bay area — and throughout much of the eastern half of Wisconsin — while you can. It might be a couple of days before we experience them again.

High temperatures Monday will be hot, National Weather Service forecasters say. An at-a-glance forecast on the weather service's Green Bay page sums up the forecast for highs of 90 to 94 degrees in one word: "Sticky."

The word for Tuesday's predicted high, which could approach 97 in northeastern Wisconsin? The heat plus high humidity will be "Tropical" — not unusual if you're used to a jungle climate, but less than ideal if you live in northeastern Wisconsin.

The story is similar in the eastern half of the state: Forecast highs of 92 Monday and 93 Tuesday in the Wausau area, and 92 and 96 in Milwaukee. Manitowoc is the lone city in eastern Wisconsin that's not expected to see the 90s; highs will be 85 Monday and 89 Tuesday.

"We're going to see a lot of people at the pools Monday and Tuesday," said Roy Eckburg, a National Weather Service forecaster at the Ashwaubenon office.

The "heat index" — the "feels like" factor that takes temperature plus humidity and estimates what it feels like to us humans — will be in the 95-100-degree range Monday. And then the numbers climb higher.

Tuesday could mean a reminder of what triple digits feel like in Green Bay, Wausau, Sheboygan and Milwaukee: "Heat indices over 100 degrees (will be possible) in some areas," forecasters said.

They currently predict a heat index of 104 from 2 to about 4 p.m. in the Green Bay area, prompting the usual warnings: drink plenty of fluids, seek areas with air-conditioning during the warmest parts of the day and, if you must exercise outdoors, endeavor to do so early in the morning, or later in the evening.

People seeking some relief from feelings of heat might get it — on Wednesday. The air temperatures in northeastern Wisconsin aren't expected to go much higher than the mid-80s, and the humidity should drop, making the air feel much more comfortable.

