Firefighters battle wildfires as Europe is hit by heatwave

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
World News

Firefighters in Spain and Germany struggled to contain wildfires on Sunday amid an unusual heatwave in western Europe for this time of year.

The worst damage in Spain has been in the north-west province of Zamora where more than 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) have been consumed, regional authorities said, while German officials said that residents of three villages near Berlin were ordered to leave their homes because of an approaching wildfire on Sunday.

Spanish authorities said that after three days of high temperatures, high winds and low humidity, some respite came with dropping temperatures on Sunday morning.

That allowed for about 650 firefighters supported by water-dumping aircraft to establish a perimeter around the fire that started in Zamora’s Sierra de la Culebra.

Smoke rises from the hills in Ujue, northern Spain (AP Photo/Miguel Oses) (AP)

Authorities warned there was still danger that an unfavourable shift in weather could revive the blaze that caused the evacuation of 18 villages.

Spain has been on alert for an outbreak of intense wildfires as the country swelters under record temperatures at many points in the country for June. Experts link the abnormally hot period for Europe to climate change.

Thermometers have risen above 40C in many Spanish cities throughout the week – temperatures usually expected in August.

A lack of rainfall this year combined with gusting winds have produced the conditions for the fires.

Authorities said that gusting winds of up 43mph that changed course erratically, combined with temperatures near 40C, made it very tough for crews.

A firefighter works in front of flames during a wildfire in the Sierra de la Culebra in the Zamora province (Emilio Fraile/Europa Press via AP) (AP)

“The fire was able to cross a reservoir some 500 metres wide and reach the other side, to give you an idea of the difficulties we faced,” Juan Suárez-Quinones, an official for Castilla y Leon region, told Spanish state television TVE.

The fire in Zamora was started by a strike from an electrical storm on Wednesday, authorities said. The spreading fire caused the high-speed train service from Madrid to Spain’s northwest to be cut on Saturday.

It was re-established on Sunday morning.

Military firefighting units have been deployed in Zamora, Navarra and Lleida.

There have been no reports of lives lost, but the flames reached the outskirts of some villages both in Zamora and in Navarra.

A neighbour helps firefighters in San Martin de Unx in northern Spain (AP Photo/Miguel Oses) (AP)

Videos shot by passengers in cars showed flames licking the sides of roads. In other villages, residents looked on in despair as black plumes rose from nearby hills.

In northern Navarra, authorities have evacuated some 15 small villages as a precaution, as the high temperatures in the area are not expected to drop until Wednesday.

They also asked farmers to stop using heavy machinery that could unintentionally spark a fire.

“The situation remains delicate. We have various active fires due to the extremely high temperatures and high winds,” Navarra regional vice-president Javier Remirez told TVE.

Mr Remirez said that some villages had seen some buildings damaged on their outskirts.

Some wild animals had to be evacuated from an animal park in Navarra and taken to a bull ring for safe keeping, authorities said.

A police water cannon in action in a forest fire in Treuenbrietzen, Germany (Thomas Schulz/dpa via AP) (AP)

Wildfires were also active in three parts of north-east Catalonia: in Lleida, in Tarragona and in a nature park in Garaf, just south of Barcelona.

Firefighters said that 2,700 hectares (6,600 acres) were scorched in Lleida. They added that they have responded to more than 200 different wildfires just in Catalonia over the past week.

Germany has also seen numerous wildfires in recent days following a period of intense heat and little rain. The country’s national weather agency said the mercury reached 39.2C in the eastern cities of Dresden and Cottbus on Sunday.

Strong winds have been fanning a blaze near the town of Treuenbrietzen, about 31 miles south west of Berlin, prompting officials to order three villages evacuated on Sunday.

About 600 people in Frohnsdorf, Tiefenbrunnen and Klausdorf were told to immediately seek shelter at a community centre.“This is not a drill,” town officials tweeted.

More than 1,400 firefighters, soldiers and civil defence experts were deployed to tackle the blaze, which also affected a former military training area known to be contaminated with ammunition.

Officials expressed hope late on Sunday that thunderstorms moving in from the west would help put out the fires.

