Moncks Corner, SC

Boat crash leaves 1 vessel disabled in Moncks Corner

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several crews responded to a boat crash in Mocks Corner Saturday night.

According to Mocks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a boat crash around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, authorities found that two vessels allegedly collided. One boat was left disabled.

EMS treated two patients on the scene for minor injuries.

Docs: Donations for Tiger King's 'Doc' Antle's charity quadrupled in year money laundering allegedly began

The disable boat was towed to the nearby landing.

Several agencies including Berkeley County EMS, East Berkeley Fire District, Pamlico Rural Volunteer Fire Departments, BCSO, and SCDNR responded to the incident.

