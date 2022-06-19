Boat crash leaves 1 vessel disabled in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several crews responded to a boat crash in Mocks Corner Saturday night.
According to Mocks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a boat crash around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, authorities found that two vessels allegedly collided. One boat was left disabled.
EMS treated two patients on the scene for minor injuries.
The disable boat was towed to the nearby landing.
Several agencies including Berkeley County EMS, East Berkeley Fire District, Pamlico Rural Volunteer Fire Departments, BCSO, and SCDNR responded to the incident.
