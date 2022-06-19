ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers baseball’s Ryan Lasko to compete for Team USA

By Kyle Fisher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EbjMb_0gFk9dVP00

Rutgers baseball’s Ryan Lasko received a huge opportunity this past week. The outfielder and New Jersey native received an invite to the 2022 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp.

Team USA training camp is reserved for the top college players who are not draft eligible. Close to 50 student athletes receive an invitation each year. Invitees will play a five-game intrasquad series from June 30 through July 4. At the culmination of training camp, USA Baseball will release the final 26-man Collegiate National Team roster to represent the United States during Haarlemse Honkbalweek (Haarlem Baseball Week) in the Netherlands from July 9 through July 15.

This past season, Lasko had one heck of a season. He led the Big Ten with 90 hits and 81 runs, while also tying for the Rutgers lead with 16 home runs, 12 of which came in Big Ten play – two shy of the all-time Big Ten record for HRs in Bit Ten play. The sophomore finished his season with a .349 batting average, a 1.074 OPS, and finished with an efficient 13-of-14 on stolen base attempts.

Related

Rutgers football offers a pair of quarterbacks over the weekend

Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Owens said “This is an exciting opportunity for (Ryan) to be able to showcase his abilities and compete to earn a spot on the team.” Only two Rutgers players have gone on to play for the Team USA Collegiate National Team, with Bobby Brownlee (2001) and Todd Frazier (2006) each representing Team USA on behalf of Rutgers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers reveals date, opponent for annual Blackout Game

Rutgers is revealing its dates for key games during the 2022 football season, and another matchup and theme was revealed Tuesday morning. The Scarlet Knights announced their opponent and the date for the annual Blackout Game. This season, the Blackout will come on a Friday night with the game set for Oct. 7.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rival teams hoping Kyrie Irving leaves Nets so they can try and trade for Kevin Durant

There are teams rooting for Kyrie Irving to opt-out and walk away from the Nets, believing it would give them a chance to cobble together trade packages to acquire Kevin Durant. As much as Durant asking out hangs over the Nets, there’s also the reality that four years on his contract will mean he has little, if any, voice on when or where he would be traded. This would be a small-market team’s dream, robbing a goliath of an MVP-level talent whose contractual circumstances would leave him little choice but to play for them.
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 The Point

The Best Bagel Shop In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

We take pride in a lot of different types of food here in New Jersey, and up near the top of that list along with pizza and pork roll is the mighty bagel. There are great bagel shops in every corner of this state, and we'd put any of them up against the best bagels in any other state, including New York.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Frazier
NJ.com

Summer solstice 2022: First day of summer, longest day of the year.

Ready for those long, hot, humid, dog days of summer? The new season will officially start on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, as the summer solstice occurs at 5:14 a.m. Eastern time. The solstice marks the first day of summer here in New Jersey and the rest of the northern hemisphere, and it will be the longest day of the year in terms of daylight — because the North Pole will be tilted at its maximum direction toward the sun.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

National retailer plans major expansion in New Jersey

While some retailers are suffering in the current climate, others are thriving, building more brick and mortar stores while fending off e-commerce behemoths like Amazon. One such thriving retailer is Five Below, which has plans for a major expansion in the Garden State, as well as in the rest of the country, too.
CLIFTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Baseball#Rutgers Football#Team Usa#College Baseball#Scarl
94.5 PST

Chick fil A in Hamilton, NJ is Moving

This is big. The rumor is true. The Chick fil A in Hamilton Marketplace is MOVING, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. For months I've heard that the popular fast food place, on one of the busiest corners of the shopping center on Route 130 North in Hamilton, NJ, was moving across the parking lot to where Ruby Tuesdays once was. Well, it's actually happening.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey Stage

"Awesome from Start to Finish!" Cousin Brucie Presents Tommy James, Little Anthony, and The 1910 Fruitgum Co. LIVE! at PNC Bank Arts Center

Music lovers by the thousands are currently streaming into the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ this June 9, 2022 evening for a highly-anticipated free concert presented by the Garden State Arts Foundation. Featuring classic hits from Tommy James and the Shondells, Little Anthony, and The 1910 Fruitgum Company, tonight’s show is hosted by 77-WABC radio DJ Bruce ‘Cousin Brucie’ Morrow.
HOLMDEL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Beach Radio

This Ocean County Diner Ranks as One of the Best in New Jersey

We see so many "lists" these days and many include food. We see a bunch of reports detailing the best places to eat not only here in Ocean County, but around the Garden State. The latest list we have to talk about is one that was recently highlighted by Patch concerning the best diners here in New Jersey. According to this article, one local diner in Ocean County made the list of best in Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy