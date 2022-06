FAYETTEVILLE — Kingston (Ga.) Cass Class of 2026 offensive lineman Bear McWhorter is becoming a regular at the football camps held by the University of Arkansas. Prior to Saturday’s football camp, McWhorter was measured at 6-foot-3 1/2 and weighed 276 pounds without shoes after just completing the eighth grade. When McWhorter first started showing up at Arkansas camps he wasn’t in the best shape. That all changed this year when he showed up with more weight, but distributed much better.

KINGSTON, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO