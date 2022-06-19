Flying Horse: Happy Father's Day

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A cold front will work across central and southern Illinois during the afternoon and early evening today. Find out when our best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down in our latest forecast video.
AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A driver has told deputies that he was following GPS directions when his delivery van got stuck on railroad tracks and hit by a train in northeastern Indiana. The DeKalb County sheriff's office said the driver was outside the van and called 911 about 2...
CHICAGO — St. Rita coach Roshawn Russell remembers one of the first practices involving top prospects Morez Johnson and James Brown. They’re two of the top prospects in the state and make one of the most talented frontcourts in the country. "I'll just say that one of the...
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas public safety chief says classroom door in Uvalde school shooting was not locked, even as police waited for key. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Yolanda Flowers wins Democratic nomination for governor in Alabama primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' highest court rules that a referendum on imposing a "millionaire tax" can go before voters in November. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Collins wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 10th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wade Herring wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Georgia's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg convicted in impeachment trial over 2020 fatal crash, removed from office. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0