An alleged identity fraud scammer managed to get two different East Bay dealerships to sell him BMWs with fake ID, but promptly crashed one of the two. It may seem like justice and/or a Darwin Award being handed out, when one reads this stunning KTVU story of an identity theft suspect who allegedly stole BMWs from two different East Bay dealerships around mid-June. The suspect may have gotten away with it, but he crashed one of the two vehicles, which led to the discovery of “15 credit [card] machines and a weapon in the trunk,” according to KTVU, and the suspect Philip Cedric Espina of Hayward was taken into custody.

HAYWARD, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO