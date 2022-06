(Washington County, MO) A Leadwood man, 34 year old Patrick Brian Abney, has a June 21st court date in Washington County for a bond reduction hearing. Abney is charged with two counts of assault in the first degree. Reports show he is alleged to have assaulted an interracial couple while they were camping at the Mounts Road river access area at the end of May. Abney is also alleged to have eventually admitted to being at the location and assaulting the male victim. Abney was booked into the Washington County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

