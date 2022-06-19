Rhys Hoskins hilariously pretended to give a Nats fan the baseball before throwing it back in play

Sunday was a rough afternoon in Washington for the Philadelphia Phillies, but at least Rhys Hoskins managed to keep a sense of humor about it all — though there’s probably a Nationals fan out there who won’t be laughing.

With one out in the eighth inning, Hoskins fielded a foul out off the bat of Nelson Cruz. And as his momentum carried him towards the stands down the first-base line, Hoskins showed the baseball like he was about to toss it to a lucky fan in the first row.

About that …

Just as you could see the Nats fan’s eyes widen for the potential souvenir, Hoskins turned around and threw the ball back to the infield.

Yes, on Father’s Day! And judging from the boos at Nationals Park, plenty of fans noticed exactly what Hoskins did there.

But hey, the Nationals would win the game, 9-3. So they got the last laugh.

