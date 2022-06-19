ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke celebrates Juneteenth at Eureka Park

WSLS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – A Juneteenth celebration packed Eureka Park Saturday to commemorate the day all African-American slaves were freed. Children pumped up the crowd with music and dance performances. Dozens of local Black-owned vendors sold art, jewelry, food and drinks. As a new entrepreneur, Christina Sapp, the owner...

WSLS

Ribbon-cuttings, Give Local NRV Giving Day and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Today, rising 4th-6th graders will have the chance to explore Normandy during this year’s World War II Day Camp. Children can experience the history and culture of northern France at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. Daily activities, snacks and a T-shirt are included if you registered. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

First Juneteenth celebrated in Gretna

L&G Support Services, LLC hosted the first Juneteenth celebration June 18 along Main Street in Gretna. There were numerous retail and food vendors and the Pittsylvania County Public Library Book Mobile was there encouraging young children to read by providing them with books and other tools. Some of the other community resource participants included Danville Pittsylvania County Community Services, Aetna Better Health, AFLAC, Pittsylvania County NAACP, Gretna’s Basketball Youth League and Pittsylvanians For a Brighter Future.
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Seventh annual West End Walk takes place in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids from the the West End Center summer program got to do something unique on Tuesday. They walked a mile from the West End Center to the Grandin Theatre for the seventh annual West End Walk. Organizers say it’s a great way to get kids involved...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke offers resources for free meals for kids this summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Finding meals for kids during the summer can be a challenge for families. Starting Tuesday, June 21, children under the age of 18 are able to receive free breakfast and lunch every day until August 12 in Roanoke. Roanoke City Public Schools and Roanoke Parks and...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Ready to celebrate? Here are some 4th of July events near you

ROANOKE, Va. – Time to plan your Independence Day weekend!. Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks: July 4, 3:30 p.m. Stockyard Parade, 6:30 p.m. Domino, 3 p.m.- 8 p.m. Children’s Activities, 9:30 p.m. Fireworks. Bedford County. Drive-In Movie: July 2, 9:20 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. at Silver Lining Drive-In.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Orange Avenue improvements, USDA Summer Food Service Program and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Lynchburg Public Library’s Downtown Branch will reopen at 10 a.m. to the public after being closed due to COVID-19. The hours will be Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To celebrate the reopening, the Downtown Branch will host weeklong programs and activities for people of all ages.
ROANOKE, VA
theroanokestar.com

Weimer Named Executive Director of Roanoke Regional Initiatives

Scott Weimer has been named the executive director of Roanoke Regional Initiatives, a position he has held on an interim basis since 2020. As a key member of the Outreach and International Affairs leadership team, Weimer will serve as chief administrator for the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and the Center for Organizational and Technological Advancement (COTA).
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

World Refugee Day: How refugees find opportunities in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – United Nations named June 20 World Refugee Day to honor the stories of refugees around the world. Mohammad Hassanzada is a man who ran away from combat and warfare in Afghanistan to lead a new life in America. Since Hassanzada was a child, he loved to...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Why Tuesday’s council primary in Roanoke matters

Tuesday is primary day in Virginia, although most of Virginia west of Richmond gets a reprieve from politics. Republicans will hold primaries in four congressional districts: the 2nd in Hampton Roads, the 3rd in Hampton Roads, the 6th from Roanoke north to Winchester, and the 7th in the upper Piedmont.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

River District Association again recognized as Main Street organization

River District Association has been designated as an accredited Main Street program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™. Danville is one of 863 Nationally Accredited Main Street programs.
DANVILLE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Manna Food Pantry serving up groceries for struggling families

ROANOKE, Va. – A program to prevent homelessness, serving up some relief for those struggling, one box at a time. An assembly line was set up Tuesday morning at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke to fill up hundreds of boxes for the Manna Food Pantry, a weekly grocery box distribution program that serves families in need.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke personal property tax rebate approved

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council has voted 5 to 2 in favor of a 17.5 percent rebate for personal property tax. This comes after an increase in the value of cars has cost people more in their personal property taxes this year, leading to a $5 million surplus in this year’s budget.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Probation and parole office to move

The office of Probation and Parole District 37 of the Virginia Department of Corrections is scheduled to move in the near future. The office will move from its location on North Main Street to the old Moose Lodge on Grassy Hill Road, which closed a few years ago. Stephanie Coughlan,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Federal waivers for free and reduced school lunches expire June 30

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Federal waivers for free and reduced lunches for school children are set to expire next Thursday. The Child Nutrition COVID-19 waivers eliminated the eligibility application for families since the pandemic started. After those waivers expire, only families who make less than $30,000 a year can apply.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lexington’s once all-African American school gains historic recognition

LEXINGTON, Va. – The halls of Lylburn Downing in Lexington have seen generations of history. And Vice Mayor Marylin Evans Alexander has lived it, attending the school herself. It opened in 1927 as an all-black school for students in Lexington, Rockbridge County and beyond. The school’s namesake, Lylburn Downing,...
LEXINGTON, VA
Franklin News Post

Former Franklin County director of tourism talks about new position in NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG — After some years away, David Rotenizer is back home. Rotenizer, who was born in Radford and grew up in Montgomery County, was late last year named executive director of the Montgomery County Blacksburg Christiansburg Regional Tourism Office. Prior to his current position, Rotenizer worked for Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Amtrak Release) - Amtrak has scheduled a second daily departure from Roanoke, offering another option for travel to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast and Southwest Virginia. The new service begins July 11, with tickets already available. The new service means Amtrak offers morning and afternoon...
ROANOKE, VA

