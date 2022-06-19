One Person Dead Following Naperville Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joseph Kromelis, known to many in Chicago "Walking Man," has seen his condition improve after being set on fire last month. Cook County Health confirmed that Kromelis' condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. No other information was available. Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack on Kromelis in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25, on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower. In announcing the allegations against Guardia, Cook County prosecutors had said Kromelis was not expected to survive. At Guardia's bond hearing last month, Assistant Cook County State's...
