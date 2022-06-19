ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One Person Dead Following Naperville Crash

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is dead following a single vehicle over the weekend in far northern Will County. Will County Coroner Laurie...

WGN News

2 dead, 3 critical following head-on crash in Homer Glen

Update: Authorities in Will County issued an update Wednesday with the ages and conditions of the people involved in the crash. HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Two people died and three others are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Homer Glen. At around 5:25 p.m., police responded to the area of 143rd […]
HOMER GLEN, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Tuesday Early Morning Crash Along Briggs, Victim Identified

The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early morning fatal crash along Briggs Street near Rosalind Street. Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 4am this morning. Lockport and Joliet Fire advised deputies that the driver, a 24-year-old male, had been pinned underneath his Chevy pickup and was deceased. The passenger, also a 24-year old male, was transported to Silver Cross Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The Will County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Jeremy T. Carr, a 24-year-old male resident of Channahon.
WILL COUNTY, IL
#Traffic Accident
nrgmediadixon.com

Motorcyclist Loses His Life Following Two Vehicle Crash Sunday

During the early evening hours of Sunday Ogle County Deputies responded to the intersection of East Illinois Rt 64 and Mulford Rd in reference to a pickup truck versus motorcycle accident. A preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck being driven by 46-year-old Amy Anthenat of Creston was northbound on...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

One serious injury following a Sunday night crash in Joliet

One person has been injured following a traffic crash on Sunday night. It was at 6:36 pm, that officers were called to the area of Hennepin Drive near Plainfield Road for a traffic crash with injuries. A Ford Focus driven by a 27-year-old female Texas resident was traveling northbound on Hennepin Drive approaching Plainfield Road in the left lane. A Genuine Motor Scooter driven by a 29-year-old male Plainfield resident was northbound on Hennepin Drive approaching Plainfield Road in the right lane.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Investigation Underway After Bolingbrook Shooting Leave One Injured

An investigation is underway after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Bolingbrook. Just after 2:30pm Police were called to the 100 block of West Robinhood Way after receiving a phone call stating that a person had been shot. Officer learned after arriving that the victim was shot by a family member during an argument. The suspect left the scene on foot and has been identified by Police. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police continue to canvass the area and the investigation is ongoing.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Condition improves for Joseph Kromelis, 'The Walking Man,' after he was set on fire last month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Joseph Kromelis, known to many in Chicago "Walking Man," has seen his condition improve after being set on fire last month. Cook County Health confirmed that Kromelis' condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. No other information was available. Joseph Guardia, 27, is charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder in the attack on Kromelis in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 25, on Lower Wabash Avenue near Trump Tower. In announcing the allegations against Guardia, Cook County prosecutors had said Kromelis was not expected to survive. At Guardia's bond hearing last month, Assistant Cook County State's...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Two men shot, one killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot in Roseland Monday evening, and one of them was killed. At 6:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were standing outside a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car came by and someone inside shot them both. The 18-year-old was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The other victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the same hospital. No one was in custody late Monday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
star967.net

Three More suspected drug toxicity cases In Will County

Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers, reporting three suspected drug toxicity cases from June18h – June 21st, 2022. These deaths were reported in Joliet, Romeoville and unincorporated New Lenox. Final cause and manner will be determined after a thorough investigation. Summers reported to WJOL last week that to date there have 15 overdose deaths related in Will County during the month of June.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Township Supervisor Spent Part of Father’s Day In Jail

Angel Contreras/Will County Detention Center mug shot. Bond was set at $25,000 for a Will County Democrat after being arrested for DUI over the weekend. Thirty-six year old Angel Contreras from Joliet and is the Joliet Township Supervisor was arrested early Sunday morning in the area of Western Avenue and Wilcox Street. Joliet Police saying the vehicle he was driving was swerving in and out of traffic.
JOLIET, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2 injured, including 1 critically, after house fire near Antioch, fire officials say

A woman is in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire near Antioch Monday morning that also left a juvenile hospitalized, fire officials said. The Antioch Fire Department and Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:07 a.m. Monday to the 26300 block of West Forest Court in unincorporated Antioch for a report of […] The post 2 injured, including 1 critically, after house fire near Antioch, fire officials say appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
ANTIOCH, IL
cwbchicago.com

After 100 MPH chase, a man is charged with carjacking a woman in the Loop

Prosecutors say two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Loop while she was on break from work. But they only charged one of the men with the hijacking. Devonte Ladd, 18, and Deshun McGee, 20, were arrested when they ran from the hijacked car following a traffic crash as state police and Chicago cops followed them, according to the allegations. A woman who ran from the vehicle escaped.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cartons of mail left in street in southwest suburbs after being spilled by USPS truck

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- In a delivery disaster in Palos Hills, video shows a box truck spilling cartons of USPS mail onto the street. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the mess of mail was left behind at 103rd Street and Harlem Avenue early Monday morning. Video shows a box truck spilling what appears to be hundreds of pieces of mail – leaving the busy intersection covered in it. We spoke with a man who heard what happened, and rushed over to help. Ammar Naser owns a nearby hookah business. He heard a loud noise and...
PALOS HILLS, IL

