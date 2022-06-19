NBC's terrible coverage of the U.S. Open hit an embarrassing low early in Sunday's final round

If you’ve been watching the U.S. Open this weekend then you know there have been no shortage of storylines, as some of the best players in the world have been battling to win a major championship on a legendary course.

While that should be awesome, what hasn’t been awesome is the way NBC has handled its broadcasts over the weekend. We’ve been inundated with commercial breaks, playing through commercial breaks, highlights of the round while the round is still going on, missed shots by key players, feature stories that nobody asked for, and a lot more that has been infuriating to watch.

The coverage hit a new low early in Sunday’s final round when they showed the leaderboard while Will Zalatoris hitting a shot:

What’s wrong with that? Well, Scottie Scheffler moved into first place with a birdie that the NBC broadcast hadn’t shown yet. Moments later NBC went to Scheffler’s birdie putt but we all knew what was going to happen. This was like what Nick Faldo did at the Masters, which was also terrible.

This is the freakin’ U.S. Open, NBC. This type of stuff just can’t happen. How do you not show Scheffler’s putt first? How do you let the leaderboard change to ruin the moment for us, the viewers? How do you continue to present an awful broadcast of such a meaningful event?

This shouldn’t be hard – show golf shots. All of the golf shots. As they happen.

It has been brutal thus far and this mistake with Scheffler’s putt was embarrassing.

