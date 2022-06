“Class struggle,” proclaims Mick Lynch, the leader of the RMT union. The Daily Mail relishes his “prehistoric rhetoric”, gleeful at what it hopes will turn into another culture war. Class struggle may sound old-fashioned, but when the entire public sector is about to experience a significant real terms pay cut after years of freezes and pay stagnation, what are trade unions supposed to do? Over the past 12 years, they have failed to ensure their members’ pay has kept up with inflation. They can hardly be expected to lie down under this monster assault on living standards.

