By Adam Baskin: Gennadiy Golovkin could be stronger in coming up in weight to 168 to challenge undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 17th. There are some boxing fans who feel that Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will be at a tremendous disadvantage in fighting for the first time at the full weight of 168 against the champion Canelo, but that not be the case.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO