West Linn veteran travels to Ukraine to evacuate people, deliver supplies
KGW
3 days ago
WEST LINN, Ore. — Paul Wall felt compelled to act while watching news videos of the devastation from the war in Ukraine. "There was a little girl with soot all over her face. She just got bombed out of her house, and she was looking at the camera — but really...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is back home after spending more than two months in Poland helping send medical supplies to Ukraine. In the four months since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, the disaster-recovery nonprofit Americares has sent more than 130 tons of medical supplies to the war-torn country, and those shipments aren’t expected to slow down.
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Honor Flight is back. Dozens of World War II, Korean War and Vietnam veterans will head to Washington D.C. in a few months to visit memorials and tour museums. Korean War Veteran Leo Tautfest, 89, served in the...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — On November 11, 1889 Washington was admitted as the 42nd state to the union. Its origin began to take shape 38 years earlier in 1851, three years after the Oregon Territory was established. At the time, the Oregon Territory was huge. It stretched from the border...
As long time readers of the Advocate know, Tai Harden-Moore is one of the main leaders within the Newberg Equity in Education (NEEd) and Progressive Yamhill social activist groups whose agenda has been to push pro-Critical Race Theory policies onto residents of Yamhill County, Oregon by taking over county, city and school governments. For those new to my reporting, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org , a nationwide organization of extremists who employ a variety of unethical tactics to force their fringe ideologies onto others.
OREGON, USA — The City Club of Portland hosted this year's primary debates between leading Democratic and Republican candidates for governor, as well as other important events like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's state of the city speech. Before those and other events, a speaker reads a statement something like...
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Tigard, Oregon man with threatening a mass shooting at a local elementary school. Brandon Richard Riess, 26, has been charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. According to court documents, on May 15, 2022, Riess submitted to a federal agency multiple electronic messages threatening a mass shooting at a Portland area elementary school. On May 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Riess at his apartment in Tigard. Prior to his arrest, Riess admitted to sending the threatening messages and owning a pistol that was taken away several years earlier by his parents. Riess made his initial appearance in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending a three-day jury trial scheduled to begin on August 16. 2022. If convicted, Riess faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. Riess also faces six counts of disorderly conduct in Washington County Circuit Court. Administrators and parents of the affected elementary school have been notified of Riess’s arrest. No known active threat exists. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon made the announcement. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Sherwood Police Department, and Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie K. Wight is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Anyone with information about real or perceived threats of violence should call the FBI at (503) 224-4181 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. For immediate threats to life and safety, please call 9-1-1.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of Northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon, and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
SALEM, Ore. — Officials at the Oregon Department of Human Services are considering a move that would make it harder for the public to access child abuse investigations. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports similar records in the past have helped reveal systemic child abuse. The state agency is considering narrowing...
Leslie Wright will take on commission president Denyse McGriff in Aug. 23 special electionLeslie Wright announced his second attempt to be elected as Oregon City mayor on talk radio with his plan to use vacant schools for homeless shelters like "the Japanese people." A retired sergeant major in the U.S. Marine Corps, Wright said as mayor he would house people in an unspecified currently vacant school after getting permission from various local and state agencies. "Have you ever seen the Japanese people, how they live? They live in these small, compact areas," Wright told Lars Larson. "We're gonna take each...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A program that gives kids access to food, games and events over the summer has started up again at parks across Portland. Summer Free For All is a partnership between Portland Parks & Recreation and Portland Public Schools (PPS). Its Free Lunch + Play program takes place at more than 20 parks throughout the city.
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Indiana man who traveled to Portland to join protests in the summer of 2020 was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Malik Muhammad, 25, pleaded guilty to 14 felony charges after tossing Molotov cocktails at police in Portland and breaking windows during protests. He was initially charged with 26 felonies in Multnomah County, and the U.S. Attorney's office later added federal charges.
A female duck rests in the water where Gibbons Creek meets the Columbia River in southwest Washington. The common merganser grooms her rust-colored head in a site that, until recently, didn’t flow freely. But now the fish ladder that blocked salmon from spawning for decades is gone, and so is the levee that had held the Columbia back from spilling onto its historic floodplain since 1966.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several mothers in Washington County said they can't just stand by after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "And now that we are in our late 30’s and sending our kids to school, and these things are still happening. It’s just unbelievable," said Jocelyn Pascall, a mother.
Closures and schedule changes for Juneteenth. The federal holiday is observed Monday, June 20. Here’s how libraries, government offices, the U.S. Postal Service and transportation services have adjusted schedules. Government offices:. Federal offices and courts - closed Monday. Oregon and Washington state offices and courts - closed Monday. Portland...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
A state representative who couldn’t win her primary for Congress could get a second chance at elected office in a move unsettling Oregon Democratic party politics. Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, who has represented Woodburn since 2017, came in seventh in a crowded Democratic primary for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District last month. Her friend and […]
The post Keizer-area Senate nominee’s sudden step down raises eyebrows appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer and a motorcyclist collided at a Southeast Portland intersection Tuesday evening, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release. The collision happened at the intersection of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. as the officer...
Comments / 0