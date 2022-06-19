ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin City Council to meet Monday night

By Steve Smith
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Joplin City Council meets Monday night. Members will review a request by Dollar General for review of a site plan for a new retail location to be located just west of the intersection of E....

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAM More Power project continues, explained by our General Manager

NOTE: Currently KOAM is now operating on a temporary low-power antenna. We will tell you when to rescan your channels at our new higher power in early July. KOAM TV-7 & FOX-14 – Since early this spring KOAM has been transitioning to a new antenna and tower and taking down our original tower that dates back to 1953 – when KOAM signed on. During construction in 1953, folks from the area lined their cars up along Highway 69 to watch. Of course, there were some pretty incredible sights, including crew members hanging on while being lifted to the top. You can check out the video, which includes footage filmed in color that’s never been released before here.
JOPLIN, MO
themissouritimes.com

Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Boil Water Advisory issued in Neosho County

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a boil water advisor for the City of Thayer in Neosho County. Officials say this advisory affects the City of Thayer’s public water supply system as well as Coal Hollow Water Company’s public water supply system.
NEOSHO COUNTY, KS
KSDK

Five more lawsuits filed against Missouri boarding school

NEVADA, Mo. — Five additional lawsuits have been filed accusing a southwestern Missouri boarding school of abusing students. The lawsuits alleging physical and emotional abuse at Agape Boarding School were filed Wednesday in Vernon County. All told, 19 lawsuits have been filed against the boarding school since early 2021.
VERNON COUNTY, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Saporito named president of PSU Alumni

A Columbus woman has been elected president of Pittsburg State University Alumni Association for 2022. Angie Saporito, administrator of Mercy Columbus Hospital has been elected to serve as president of the PSU Alumni Association. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Degree from PSU, graduating in 2004. Saporito has served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors since 2017. She was…
COLUMBUS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Alford plea leads to a manslaughter sentencing in SWMO, and Parsons lake closed until further notice

MOUNT VERNON, Mo – A man is sentenced following a homicide investigation in Mount Vernon, Missouri. Officials say they found the body 49-year old Timothy Goodman of Mount Vernon in a parked car. Authorities say Michael Jones was originally charged with second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, but he took an Alford Plea deal for Voluntary Manslaughter. He was sentenced 15 years to the Department of Corrections with credit for five years served and a $68 CVS fee.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive. She’s wanted on several stealing charges and DWI in Greene County. Officers say 22-year-old Antayia Laurice Foxx also goes by the alias Destiny Johnson. Court records show she faces four additional counts of stealing in Greene County. Detectives believe Foxx is connected to cases of vandalism and identity theft.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Couple in custody after taking children to Arizona

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield woman and her wife – accused of taking the woman’s children out of state without permission during a scheduled visitation – have been returned to Greene County after their arrests in Tucson, Arizona. According to online court records, both are in court this week in Springfield. Brittany Barnes, the children’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car leaves MO-66 and overturns multiple times near Joplin, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly before 5 p.m. reports of a single vehicle crash on West 7th just west of Central City Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.  Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene the crash was located near West 7th and Cottonwood Lane, which is a...
JOPLIN, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe woman injured in southwest Missouri crash

A Chillicothe resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon in southwest Missouri when a car overturned west of Joplin. Thirty-year-old Roseanna Ralston of Chillicothe was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries. Ralston was a passenger in a car driven by 24-year-old Chad Scantlin of Galena, Kansas who was not injured.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Lawrence County Record

Senior married couple dead in Aurora murder-suicide

Husband tells neighbor to call 911; 3 minutes after call, couple found dead inside. Officers with the Aurora-Marionville Police Department found two dead individuals in an Aurora residence after being called to a house at the 1600 block of Oak Drive on Tuesday, June 14. According to, a press release...
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Batman DVD thief sentenced to 5 years of probation

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin man originally charged with 2nd Degree Burglary and Arson has now been sentenced to 5 years of probation for his burglary of batman DVDs. In November of 2021, Kerry Long told police in an interview that he entered an unlocked residence. While inside, Long said he lit a candle for lighting, looked around, and then stole some Batman DVDs.
JOPLIN, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 6-15-22

6/15/2022 Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 6/7/2022 Stephen R Roberson , 27 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Domestic Assault, Possess Drug Paraphernalia. 6/9/2022 Tabitha R Robbins, 29 of Oronogo, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired. 6/10/2022 Jack D Swager, 53 of Joplin, MO was...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car crosses I-49 median, goes under guardrail crashing in front of oncoming traffic

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a single vehicle crash south of Carthage on I-49 near the Cedar Road exit alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy Carthage responded emergency. On scene Tpr J. Drum of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us a vehicle traveling south on...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
