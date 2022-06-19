Joplin City Council to meet Monday night

NOTE: Currently KOAM is now operating on a temporary low-power antenna. We will tell you when to rescan your channels at our new higher power in early July. KOAM TV-7 & FOX-14 – Since early this spring KOAM has been transitioning to a new antenna and tower and taking down our original tower that dates back to 1953 – when KOAM signed on. During construction in 1953, folks from the area lined their cars up along Highway 69 to watch. Of course, there were some pretty incredible sights, including crew members hanging on while being lifted to the top. You can check out the video, which includes footage filmed in color that’s never been released before here.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO