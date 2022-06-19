ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, CO

Granby Ranch and Huber family settle wrongful death lawsuit

By Kyle McCabe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Kelly Huber, a 40-year old Texan who died after falling off a lift at Granby Ranch in 2016, settled their lawsuit with the ski resort for an undisclosed amount. Huber’s husband filed the wrongful death lawsuit in 2017. Huber’s daughters, Taylor and Ashley, were 9...

