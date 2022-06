Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have known each other for over 40 years and they have been married since 1988, with two sons—Chet and Truman—that they share. Recently, Hanks was seen defending his wife when she got pushed by a crowd of fans, and this is just the latest instance where we've seen the strong bond between this pair. So, what exactly is the secret to their lasting Hollywood marriage?

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO