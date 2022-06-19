Padres star Manny Machado helped off field with ankle injury

San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado appeared to suffer an ankle injury Sunday against the Colorado Rockies.

Machado, 29, hit a short ground ball to the pitcher in the top of the first inning and attempted to race down the line to beat out the throw. He was a fraction of a second late to the base and rolled his ankle before tumbling to the ground. Machado was down in pain and holding his ankle before trainers eventually assisted him off the field.

Machado is a five-time All-Star and one of the favorites to win the 2022 NL MVP Award. He's batting .328 this season with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. He leads all MLB players in wins above replacement (WAR) this year at 4.0.

Sergio Alcántara replaced Machado at third base after the injury. Alcántara made his MLB debut in 2020 and was claimed by the Padres off waivers in May. In 40 games this season, he's batting .171 with one home run and 10 RBIs.

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres in 2019 after spending the beginning of his career with the Baltimore Orioles and the latter half of the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.